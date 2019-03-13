Rapid City Regional Airport is closed due to the severe weather forecast.
A news release from the airport says all commercial flights in and out of Rapid City have been canceled for today. The airport said it will re-open "as soon as conditions warrant."
They advise travelers to check with their airline to see current flight statuses. They will also provide updates through social media and local news outlets.
The airport joins a long list of government agencies, schools and businesses in the region that closed in advance of the blizzard, which the National Weather Service said could dump up to 2 feet of snow onto central and western South Dakota. For a more complete list of closures, visit