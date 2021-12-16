 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rapid City airport eligible for $2.7 million in federal funding

Rapid City Regional Airport

The entrance to the Rapid City Regional Airport.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The Rapid City Regional Airport could receive over $2.7 million from the federal government for future projects.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday morning that South Dakota's 54 airports will receive an estimated $16.4 million through the Airport Infrastructure Grant program established through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which totals about $15 billion for airport-related projects.

About $2.89 billion will be allocated to airports around the country for the first year of the program.

The Rapid City Regional Airport could receive about $2,784,809 while the Joe Foss Field Airport in Sioux Falls could receive about $4,009,838.

This would be the first year of funds from the law, which could grant funds for five years. Airport staff would have to submit project proposals to the FAA that address increasing airport safety, equity and sustainability.

Funds can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, terminal, airport transit connections and roadway projects.

People are also reading…

Toni Broom, Deputy Airport Director for finance and administration, said Rapid City Regional already has a major terminal expansion and renovation project in the works. She said the airport is entering the design phase for the project.

Broom said the project would consist of four parts, which would include but is not limited to changes to the ticket counter and baggage claim, expanding the concourse, expanding the TSA checkpoint and adding a baggage carousel.

"These will be phased depending on funding," she said. "This particular project has been in the planning stages for the past three or four years."

Broom said because it's such an in-depth project, it will be broken into phases and accomplished over the next few years based on funding.

The Sturgis Municipal, Hot Springs Municipal, Belle Fourche Municipal, Custer County and Black Hills-Clyde Ice Field in Spearfish airports could all receive about $159,000. The Wall Municipal Airport could receive about $110,000.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 11

Your Two Cents for Dec. 11

The city pays out a $41,000 fine to the state for not completing required paperwork? And to think that the Council could have been spent that …

Your Two Cents for Dec. 10

Your Two Cents for Dec. 10

John Thune was one of only a handful without a mask of the entire U.S. Congress who attended Senator Dole’s funeral Thursday in the Capitol ro…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 15

Your Two Cents for Dec. 15

Gov. Noem has obviously never taught school. Moments of silence are rare, and students will see it as phone use time, not prayer. As a taxpaye…

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan women call for rights and aid in Taliban-approved march

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News