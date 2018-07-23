More people have boarded planes at Rapid City Regional Airport through the first half of 2018 than ever before.
Through June, there were 131,147 enplanements at Rapid City Regional Airport, a 1.1 percent increase over the previous record held in 2010 of 129,766 passengers, according to a news release from Rapid City Regional Airport. Enplaned passengers are also up 5.3 percent over the first six months of 2017.
“Air Service to the Black Hills region is extremely important to our economy, tourism and economic development," said Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame in the release.
Rapid City Regional Airport recently added service to New York/Newark on Saturdays only, through the summer, bringing its total destinations to 11.