Rapid City Regional Airport will reopen at 4 p.m. today, airport officials said in a news release.
The airport closed early Wednesday due to the intense blizzard that hit the region. On Thursday, icy roads and high winds continued to make travel treacherous in Rapid City and Pennington County.
In the release, airport officials said anyone traveling to the airport should drive carefully "since there is significant drifting around the airport as well as snow-removal operations."
Airport officials also urged passengers to get to the airport two hours prior to their flight's planned departure time.