The metal husk of an aircraft and burning pools of propane greeted volunteers at Rapid City Regional Airport Monday, part of a full-scale, multi-agency emergency exercise designed to test preparedness and response times.

The intensive fire safety training exercise featured volunteer ”victims” adorned in makeup and prosthetics to mimic serious injuries. Along with volunteers, the hands-on drill brought together firefighters and emergency responders to create an environment that closely mirrored a real-life emergency situation.

Firefighters and other emergency responders arrived swiftly at the scene, working collaboratively to extinguish the simulated blaze and rescue the "victims."

FAA regulations mandate this exercise every three years to maintain the airport’s certification. The entire incident-command system participated in the exercise, further enhancing the airport's preparedness for any potential emergency.

The exercise featured the utilization of an airplane simulator, enabling a live burn scenario. In the simulation, a commercial aircraft with a fuel fire and reported passenger injuries was staged on the airport taxiway. The airplane simulator, employed by 120 airports nationwide for training, provided an exceptionally realistic experience for responders and volunteers.

The emergency drill involved collaboration with Airport Rescue and Firefighting specialists, offering hands-on training to firefighters and airport personnel. More than 80 community volunteers and multiple emergency agencies and vehicles joined in.

"As members of the fire service, we understand the magnitude of this day in history, and we take pride in training on 9/11. These exercises ensure we maintain the highest level of skill in case of an emergency, honoring our fallen brothers and sisters' service,” said Airport Rescue and Firefighting Section Chief Neill Goodart.

The Rapid City Regional Airport’s selection of September 11 for the exercise date was a “thoughtful decision,” officials said. It was made after assessing the availability of essential resources. The presence of ARFF specialist trainers and dedicated community volunteers, eager to contribute in remembrance of 9/11, influenced this choice.

"It is truly heartwarming to witness the outpouring of support from community volunteers who wish to remember the day by taking an active role in assisting firefighters and emergency response personnel," said Toni Broom, Airport Deputy Director of Finance and Administration.

Rapid City Regional Airport holds certification from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate as a public-use airport with scheduled passenger service.