The Rapid City Regional Airport will soon offer daily, nonstop year-round flights to Phoenix.
American Airlines will begin the flights to Sky Harbor International Airport on Sept. 9, the Rapid City airport said.
"This is great news for Rapid City and the region," said Patrick Dame, executive director of the airport. "Good airline service is vital to our economic development and our tourism industry. The daily, year-round flight to Sky Harbor will boost the business travel market as well as enhance our tourism travel throughout the entire year."
Passengers flying to Phoenix will board a 50-seat CRJ-200 operated by SkyWest Airlines that departs at 6:20 p.m. and lands at 7 p.m. Return flights leave Phoenix at 1:30 p.m. and arrive in Rapid City at 5:50 p.m.
After landing in Phoenix, tourists can connect to one of American Airlines' 261 daily flights to 86 cities in five countries.
The new Phoenix route means the Rapid City airport now offers nonstop service to 14 different cities. The other year-round destinations are Dallas/Ft. Worth, Denver, Las Vegas, Mesa, Minneapolis, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. The seasonal flights travel to Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark and San Francisco.