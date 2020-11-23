Rapid City announces second special meeting to discuss mask mandate ordinance

The Rapid City Council will meet in a second special session on, Monday, Nov. 30, for the second reading of the mask mandate ordinance.

Mayor Steve Allender cast the tie-breaking vote to send the ordinance to the second reading at a Nov. 19 special session.

If the council approves the ordinance at the second reading, it will go into effect immediately and last until Jan. 1, 2021.

The ordinance states people will have to wear a face mask or covering in all indoor public places where six feet of social distancing is not possible. Businesses will have to make “reasonable efforts” to make sure people are complying with mask requirements, which includes posting signage.