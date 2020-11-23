Rapid City announces second special meeting to discuss mask mandate ordinance

The Rapid City Council will meet in a second special session on, Monday, Nov. 30, for the second reading of the mask mandate ordinance.
Mayor Steve Allender cast the tie-breaking vote to send the ordinance to the second reading at a Nov. 19 special session.
If the council approves the ordinance at the second reading, it will go into effect immediately and last until Jan. 1, 2021.
The ordinance states people will have to wear a face mask or covering in all indoor public places where six feet of social distancing is not possible. Businesses will have to make “reasonable efforts” to make sure people are complying with mask requirements, which includes posting signage.
The mandate does not apply to those under 5 years of age, when people are seated or consuming food at a public place, when receiving dental or medical care that prevents them from wearing a face covering, if they have a medical or mental health condition or disability that makes it “unreasonable for the individual to maintain a face covering,” those who are swimming or in a team sports activity and public safety personnel in situations where a face covering would “seriously interfere in the performance of the individual’s public safety responsibilities.
According to the ordinance, the penalty for not following the mandate could be anywhere from $1 to $500 and/or 30 days in jail. Allender said at the Nov. 19 meeting that receiving a fine is unlikely, but a $500 fine is what someone receives for speeding.
Council members Laura Armstrong, Darla Drew, Greg Strommen, Bill Evans and Ritchie Nordstrom voted yes on the first reading of the ordinance. Council members Jason Salamun, John Roberts, Ron Weiffenbach, Pat Jones and Lance Lehmann voted no.
Roberts questioned the legitimacy of the tie-breaking vote, but City Attorney Joel Landeen said it was legal and cited South Dakota Codified Law 9-8-10.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers and is open to the public, although there is limited seating. Members of the public can submit online comment on the city’s website at rcgov.org.
Face coverings are required in all city buildings.
