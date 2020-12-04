Rapid City approaching $260 million in building permits for 2020

Rapid City is about $424,000 away from reaching $260 million in building permit valuation for 2020.

November brought in 403 building permits, the third-most issued for the month, with a total valuation of $18,011,483, according to a press release from the city.

November 2020 was outpaced by November 2013 with 587 permits and November 2012 with 408, according to the press release. November 2020 is the fourth best for the month in permit valuation.

Top permits for the month include the Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium at $4,112,400, 4WG LLC for the Wenzel Plaza building shell and coffee shop at 3464 Sturgis Road at $1,142,734 and a series of permits to Wasmeen Dream LLC for several apartment complexes on Timberwolves Drive and Lakers Drive for a range of $440,000 to $590,000.

City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said a small permit was issued earlier this year for Fitzgerald Stadium for footings and foundations. The one issued Nov. 24 includes everything else “looped into one large permit.”

Single family detached permits totaled 226 this year over last year’s total of 178, according to city data.

