Despite their objections, residents of Big Sky Drive will have to change their addresses in about a year's time.
The Rapid City Council adopted a resolution to rename the street on Monday night. Mayor Steve Allender cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the measure after the council deadlocked 4-4.
With the adoption of the resolution, Big Sky Drive will become a part of nearby Patricia Street. Both streets, located in the east side of town, run east-west and are separated by a drainage culvert.
City planners have said that the street needs to have one consistent name now that it is being eyed for redevelopment. A local developer, Doyle Estes, plans to build a residential cul-de-sac that would extend from its west end.
But several of the residents who live on Big Sky say that they disagree, especially when there's nothing that connects their small street to Patricia Street. And according to the city Public Works Department, there are no immediate plans to build to link the two streets.
You have free articles remaining.
"There's not a good enough reason to inconvenience five households just to change this one street," Big Sky resident Michael Brown told the council on Monday.
Council members Lisa Modrick and Bill Evans, who voted against the measure, said that they could not support it knowing that the streets will not be connected.
The change will affect only a small number of households, but current residents have said it isn't fair for them to be forced to change their billing and mailing addresses. Others have said they worry that their new addresses won't immediately be searchable by potential home buyers or those navigating with a GPS.
"I am unable to see any benefit whatsoever for the Big Sky owners or residents if the name were changed to Patricia Street," said street resident Darcy Hanson in a letter to the council. "However, we would be left with numerous negative issues."
The residents affected by the change will be given a year to update their address, according to city officials. Developers, meanwhile, will be responsible for changing street signage over.