Firefighters worked late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning to extinguish a blaze that ignited stacks of lumber at a Rapid City business.
Multiple people from eastern Rapid City and Rapid Valley called 911 at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday to report seeing a fire with smoke and flames, according to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department. Firefighters responded to Forest Product Distributors at 5400 Old Folsom Road where "they found multiple stacks of burning lumber" at risk of spreading to additional stacks.
"Firefighters made a quick and aggressive attack which stopped the forward progress of the fire" and limited the amount of lumber that was destroyed, the news release says.
Firefighters from the Rapid City, Rapid Valley and Whispering Pines then worked to put out hot spots and called in heavy equipment operators to help move the stacks of lumber. They stayed on the scene until 3 a.m. Thursday.
No structures were damaged and no one was injured. The South Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennington County Fire Administrator are investigating the cause of the fire.