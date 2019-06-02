The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education could pass a resolution Monday that would trigger a referendum vote on the $250 million bond issue sought to finance a range of construction projects.
School officials have lately discussed the implementation of a bond structure that would require a tax increase of $1 per every $1,000 of a home's assessed value, lower than the $2.37 that was previously thought necessary. District financial officials believe that projected growth in Rapid City will offset the lower levy while still allowing for the bond to be paid off within 25 years.
On Monday, the task force comprised of district administrators and Rapid City residents that studied and proposed a plan for school facilities will deliver its final set of recommendations to the school board. Their preliminary plan called for the closure of Canyon Lake, Robbinsdale and Horace Mann elementary schools, the construction of three new elementary schools, the rebuild of South and West middle schools and millions of dollars more in security and maintenance projects.
It does not appear that the plan will be altered substantially, but Superintendent Lori Simon said Friday that the closure of Wilson Elementary, the oldest school in the district, is now being recommended based on feedback from residents. Where children who currently attend the 90-year-old school would transfer has yet to be determined, she said.
All would occur within the next three to six years in what would be the first phase of a master plan formulated to replace aging and increasingly overcrowded facilities.
You have free articles remaining.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Western Dakota Technical Institute in the Pennington County room beginning at 5 p.m.
Speaking over the phone on Friday, Tobin Morris, a district financial consultant of 15 years and a vice president at Dougherty and Company, said that the bond would likely be issued in two or possibly even three series to accommodate construction schedules. By issuing the bond in segments, Morris said the district can prevent itself from taking on debt in the event of an economic downturn.
Although the school board would have the ability to raise the levy for the bond in the future, Morris said the district should have enough funds on hand to stave off an increase even in the event of a recession. But he said that such spending "definitely has the ability" to take away from or postpone other projects.
"There’s only so much money to go around. And with the district, you’ll see that there’s no shortage of needs,” he said.