Try 3 months for $3
Rapid City Area Schools

Rapid City Area Schools will be closed Friday, according to school officials.

Though the blizzard that started Wednesday afternoon and continued into this morning had died down by early this evening, the school district said there is still snow removal work being done at the schools, and the buildings won't be ready to open by Friday. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags