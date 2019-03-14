Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:
Subscribe today for unlimited access
SAVE 50% Cancel anytime ✓ Unlimited articles on any device ✓ Skip article surveys
SUPER SALE: $3 for 3 months of Digital Plus Then $2.49 a week. Cancel anytime. ✓ E-Edition PDF of newspaper ✓ Unlimited access on any device ✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Clear skies. Low around 20F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 20F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 14, 2019 @ 7:32 pm
Rapid City Area Schools will be closed Friday, according to school officials.
Though the blizzard that started Wednesday afternoon and continued into this morning had died down by early this evening, the school district said there is still snow removal work being done at the schools, and the buildings won't be ready to open by Friday.
Lone Pine Kombucha owner Keith Houdashelt shovels snow from the front of his store Thursday morning in downtown Rapid City.
Northwestern Warehouse Co. owner Jason Koppman works on a drift with his snowblower Thursday morning in downtown Rapid City.
Alex Johnson General Manager Domico Rodriguez uses a snowblower to clear an area around the hotel in downtown Rapid City Thursday morning.
Northwestern Warehouse Co. owner Jason Koppman is nearly completely obstructed by a large drift in downtown Rapid City Thursday morning.
A pedestrian walks across Sixth Street Thursday morning in downtown Rapid City.
Drifts in downtown Rapid City Thursday morning exceeded 3 feet.
Roads are covered by snow in Rapid City.
Snow is cleared from East North Street.
People work to free a vehicle from a snow drift in north Rapid City.
A truck with a snow plow is stuck in a snow drift on Haines Avenue.
Roads are covered by snow in downtown Rapid City.
Snow drifts cover an alley in downtown Rapid City.
A traffic signal rests on its side near an I-90 on ramp in Rapid City.
Interstate 90 has been opened to the Wyoming border.
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.