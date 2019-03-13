The Rapid City Area Schools District will be closed Thursday, due to the weather.
School officials announced the decision a little before 6:15 p.m. today, as the blizzard that is affecting much of the region raged through Rapid City and beyond. Schools, city, county and state government offices, along with many businesses, were closed Wednesday in advance of the storm, which by the evening had shut down Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border.
High winds and heavy, blowing snow created dangerous travel conditions, and Rapid City Police and Pennington County authorities issued no travel advisories for the city and county for tonight.
Officials said the eastbound lanes of Catron Boulevard at its intersection with Highway 16 are closed due to an overturned semi. They said the lanes will remain closed until the truck can safely be removed, and asked the public to avoid the area.