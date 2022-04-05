Rapid City Area Schools considers alternative leadership style for district

Rapid City Area Schools would leave the decision for a possible three-pronged chief officer approach to lead the district up to the community.Col

Board President Kate Thomas said the next steps would be a community discussion for a non-superintendent led school district. She said the board asked Colorado District 49 to present their format on Monday night in a special session simply as an alternative to consider in the future.

“The next steps would be talking to the community, finding out if that is something that they would be willing to look at, but not just the community, it would be the teachers and the principals,” Thomas said. “That’s the most important because without their want of something and that type of leadership, it won’t work at all.”

Thomas said the district is currently looking for an interim superintendent to replace Superintendent Lori Simon, who is leaving after this school year.

“Really we want to have somebody who’s invested in this community and these kids who’s not necessarily going to be leaving after their terms,” she said. “We want somebody who can really be held accountable and hold feet to the fire because they love this area.”

Thomas said even if teachers and community members decided to change leadership styles, it would take about two or three years to implement the change.

Colorado District 49 is led by education, business and operation chief officers. Brett Ridgby, the business officer, and Peter Hilbert, the education officer, said their district turned to the group leadership style after going through seven superintendents in eight years.

Hilbert said the five-member school board in 2010 made the decision to operate without a superintendent to try innovative zone leaders and a team of chief officers based on a business model. He said the district relied on expertise and experiences people have had.

Ridgby said that churn was creating a lot of volatility and record turnover.

“We needed the stability for our students in particular and for our families, so this model has actually done that very well,” he said. “It’s created an era of stability because it’s no longer person dependent.”

The Colorado District has about 29,000 students and nine charter schools. Hilbert said they also have about 1,900 employees, and those in the schools have more decision-making authority than the chief officers. He said because of their model, a great amount of trust and communication is required. He said they prefer for teachers or principals or others within the district have direct conversations with people they need, like a transportation director.

“I love it when I find out about a problem after it’s just been solved,” Hilbert said. “In fact, most of the time our involvement is an indication that something isn’t as smooth as it should be, and so it’s an opportunity for us to get in and get out quickly. But often, it’s a good opportunity for us to step back and let smarter people who are closer to the situation with the problem or the opportunity to lead from their level.”

Ridgby said teachers and principals are in the best position to address problems.

Hilbert said his job, along with the other chief officers, is to figure out how to get the resources for schools to perform at their best.

Ridgby said the district frequently surveys faculty and staff and those in the district to find out their thoughts on how the district is being run and ways to improve. Hilbert said based on surveys that went out during bad weather days, members of the district requested an earlier call time for a delay or cancellation. He said now they make the call the night before and air on the side of caution.

Ridgby said after the presentation that all three chief officers report to the school board, which has since changed from at-large representation to district elected. He also said the district tries to be fairly open to a variety of expertise via experiences rather than just looking at resumes.

