Incoming freshmen to Rapid City Area Schools will each receive laptop computers in the 2020-2021 school year as the district moves to fulfill its Strategic Plan 2022.
Shane Daniel, RCAS information technology manager, made a presentation to the board of education during a Dec. 2 meeting. A video of the meeting is available on the school district’s website.
Daniel told board members the district will lease-purchase approximately 1,300 laptops over the summer for freshmen entering Central High School and Stevens High School. Freshmen entering Rapid City High School, the district’s alternative education program, will not be receiving the equipment at this time, Daniel said.
“Rapid City High is doing some other things right now,” Daniel explained to board members. “We feel like adding something else to the pot at this time probably isn’t needed. If that changes, we can certainly address that as time goes on.”
The summer 2020 equipment replacement is the first of two steps to provide every student in the district’s high schools with laptops within two years.
Part of the Strategic Plan 2022 is for high school students to have a one-to-one ratio of computer technology, Daniel said.
“That means a computing device for every student that goes to class,” he said during the meeting.
Rapid City Area Schools is one of the last large to mid-sized school districts in South Dakota to implement a one-to-one technology program. The Sioux Falls School District began the initiative in 2013. Douglas School District received 2013 grant funding from the U.S. Department of Defense in 2013 to begin a one-to-one program in grades 6-12.
“This is one of those things where I think we are one of the last high schools in the (state) that haven’t gone one-to-one, especially one of the larger ones,” Daniel said. “It’s getting to the point where we are going to have to do it, just the way all the curriculum is. This is the time to make that shift.”
To support the initiative, the school district has spent the past four years replacing cabling and network equipment at school buildings and wireless internet access points in every classroom.
Currently, the district uses classroom sets of laptop computers, desktop computers and iPads to support digital learning in the elementary, middle and high schools.
You have free articles remaining.
The majority of Rapid City Area Schools' computer equipment is on a five-year lease, which will be coming to an end in 2021.
“At the end of June (2021), we’ll be going out and looking for new devices,” Daniel said during the meeting.
By replacing the equipment in bulk, the school district will be able to reduce the amount of computer labs at each high school and rededicate those spaces back to classrooms. Daniel said some computer labs will still remain for the more advanced technology classes.
“All of our curriculum, there’s a digital component,” Daniel said. “Anything new that comes out, it’s just moving more to that (digital) place.” The things we are looking to do with our high schools over the next several years, the student having the device will just make it easier for the teacher and the student to be able to do the things they need to do without having to move a laptop cart around.”
The new laptops will allow students to work from their homes.
“The laptop carts we currently use at the high school sound good in theory, but they are a lot of work to reserve, you have to cart them down there, so the usage of those machines isn't as high as you would think,” Daniel said during the meeting.
The cost to equip all incoming freshmen to Central and Stevens high schools with laptops will increase from $309,616 for the 2019-2020 year, to $461,176 for the laptop lease and $33,723 for the new software in the 2020-2021 school year.
Once the school district gets laptops for all students at the high school level for the 2021-2022 school year, Daniel estimates the cost will be $542,040 for the equipment lease. The software cost is expected to stay the same at $33,723 per year.
Daniel said the district can afford the expenses after working with Coy Sasse, RCAS’ director of business and support services.
Daniel said the next step in the process is to create working groups to develop procedures for next year, evaluate the different devices that could be used and look at software.
“I’ve already met with the high school principals and we are putting together a small group of people to talk through and develop some processes for the nuts and bolts for next year,” Daniel said. “There’s just a lot of logistics for that many computers, kids and handling them out, figuring out what to do if they break and all that. So, we are working through procedures for that.”