The Rapid City Area Schools is in urgent need of employees going into the 2023-2024 school year.

Currently, there are 168 vacant positions within the school district, which is a higher number compared to previous years. There are 57 vacant certified teaching positions, with the most critical need being for elementary-certified teachers, with 26 openings.

Additionally, there are openings for 18 certified special education teachers, seven certified middle school teachers, six high school-certified teachers, and 40 paraeducator positions.

Superintendent Nicole Swigart acknowledged that “RCAS is facing the same national employee shortage as many other districts. We currently have openings for certified teachers at all levels, as well as many openings in non-certified areas. While we are committed to being prepared for the start of the school year, it is important to note that adjustments may be necessary to ensure our students are served by the available staff. Finding quality employees is a priority for RCAS.”

RCAS is open to considering both part-time and full-time employees in all positions.

To view the available jobs and apply, please visit rcas.org/our-district/human-resources/careers/ or email camille.morgan@k12.sd.us.