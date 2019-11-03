Pennington County voters who cast their ballots at Rapid City Area School sites will be required to vote at new polling places next year.
County Auditor Cindy Mohler told the Journal on Friday that her office was contacted by the school district earlier in the year, requesting that all Rapid City Area Schools be removed as election precincts.
The request involves 10 precincts at seven Rapid City Area School buildings.
“We met with the new school superintendent, some other leaders with the school district and the police chief where they requested that the public schools no longer be used as polling places,” Mohler said. “They said there were security concerns with having elections at schools, so we complied and began looking for new polling places in the impacted precincts.”
Katy Urban, public information manager for Rapid City Area Schools, said the safety of students and staff are a top priority for the district and that removing school buildings as polling places has been a topic of conversation for quite some time.
“Our building administrators began having the conversation a long time ago about how important it is to keep our students safe,” Urban said. “Election days are the only days where our buildings are open to the public without additional security. Normal operations are that people have to buzz in to the office to be allowed in the building.
“On election days, we felt there were security concerns because people can just come into the gym without those precautions.”
Urban said after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the Rapid City Area School District began receiving phone calls from concerned parents about school safety and security.
“After the Parkland incident our school administrators began an extensive review of procedures and building security and the topic of opening the buildings for elections came up again,” Urban said. “In the spring of 2019, Dr. Simon, our school building administrators and the police chief all met with election officials about those concerns. They were very understanding and agreed to move polling places out of our school buildings.”
Mohler said her office has been working to find new polling places for voters in the affected precincts and the task is almost complete.
“It is our goal to have the new precincts established by the first of the year, and we are close to getting that done. We only have a couple of polling places left to confirm,” she said.
Impacted voters will be notified via mail about their new polling locations, Mohler said.
The first election that will be impacted by the change in polling places will be the Feb. 25 special election for Rapid City Area Schools. The school district is asking voters to decide on a nearly $190 million bond issue to build and renovate school facilities.
With a rise of violence in schools across the nation, national school safety advocates have been pushing for removing school buildings as polling places.
Kenneth Trump is president of National School Safety and Security Service, a Cleveland, Ohio-based school safety consulting firm. In a news release, Trump said schools should not be used as places to vote.
“We strongly support efforts to remove polling places from schools,” he said. “Unfortunately, far too many elected and administrative officials are hesitant, often for political reasons, to propose and strongly support removing polling places from schools. While doing so will obviously require additional administrative work of finding new election sites and providing notice to voters, the additional work is unquestionably worth the added benefits toward creating safer schools.”
While other school districts have removed their facilities as polling places, it is a fairly new process in South Dakota. According to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website, the Sioux Falls School District still has one public school — Memorial Middle School — as a voting precinct. In smaller communities across the state, public schools are a common place for polling places.