Rapid City Area Schools suspend partner and volunteer opportunities

Rapid City Area Schools have suspended all partner and volunteer opportunities for the remainder of the academic year in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the state and country.

This applies to all those who are scheduled to serve as guest speakers, provide learning tours/field trips or volunteer in the buildings to provide any additional support to staff and students.

"As always, we appreciate your partnership and understanding as we diligently work to address these concerns and do what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19," said JoLynn Fletcher, pathways and workforce development specialist for the school district.

Rapid City Area Schools also remain closed through May 1 per the guidelines and recommendations from Gov. Kristi Noem's office.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.