Here's a roundup of cancellations and closures in our area due to weather:
Rapid City Area Schools started two hours late today due to the winter storm.
Rapid City Heat Start started two hours late; the Douglas center is closed today.
Douglas School District is closed today, and all school-related activities for the day are canceled.
Meade School District is closed.
New Underwood School District is closed.
Custer School District started two hours late.
Chadron State College campus is closed. Residence halls and dining services are open.