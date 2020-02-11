Rapid City armed robbery suspect kills self after standoff in Custer

The suspect in a Rapid City armed robbery fatally shot himself Tuesday night after fleeing law enforcement and engaging in an hours-long standoff in Custer.
"For more than three hours, law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect driver in an attempt to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution," according to a joint news release from the Rapid City Police Department and Custer County Sheriff's Office.
But the man shot himself around 7:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after first responders tried to save him, the release says.
What follows was reported in the news release:
The incident began around 3 p.m. when Boyd's Drug Mart on East St. Patrick Street in Rapid City reported an armed robbery. Witnesses told officers that a man approached the pharmacy, displayed a firearm and demanded prescription medication. The pharmacists complied.
Witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect's vehicle and its license plate, and officers alerted law enforcement agencies across the Black Hills about the suspect vehicle.
A Custer County sheriff's deputy spotted the vehicle around 3:45 p.m. as it was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 16/385 north of Custer. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.
Deputies pursued the vehicle south into Custer where it turned west onto Mount Rushmore Road. They used a tactical vehicle intervention — when officers carefully hit a fleeing vehicle to cause it to spin and stop — and the driver stopped near Mount Rushmore Road and North Second Street.
Law enforcement surrounded the vehicle and saw the driver holding a firearm against himself. That's when they began to negotiate with the man before he shot himself.
The Custer County Chronicle wrote in a Facebook post that the standoff involved more than 20 officers and posted a photo that shows law enforcement surrounding and pointing weapons at a blue truck.
The man's identification is being withheld until his relatives are notified, and investigations into the robbery, pursuit and standoff are ongoing, the news release says.
Agencies involved in the incident include the Rapid City Police Department, Pennington and Custer County Sheriff Offices, Custer County Ambulance, Highway Patrol, Game Fish & Parks, and Black Hills Life Flight.
Boyd's Drug Mart was robbed in a similar manner last month. It's unclear if the same suspect was involved in both of the armed robberies, police spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal.
