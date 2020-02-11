Rapid City armed robbery suspect kills self after standoff in Custer

The suspect in a Rapid City armed robbery fatally shot himself Tuesday night after fleeing law enforcement and engaging in an hours-long standoff in Custer.

"For more than three hours, law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect driver in an attempt to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution," according to a joint news release from the Rapid City Police Department and Custer County Sheriff's Office.

But the man shot himself around 7:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after first responders tried to save him, the release says.

What follows was reported in the news release:

The incident began around 3 p.m. when Boyd's Drug Mart on East St. Patrick Street in Rapid City reported an armed robbery. Witnesses told officers that a man approached the pharmacy, displayed a firearm and demanded prescription medication. The pharmacists complied.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect's vehicle and its license plate, and officers alerted law enforcement agencies across the Black Hills about the suspect vehicle.

