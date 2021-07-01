Rapid City artists among those selected by state arts council

“I was inspired by the landscapes and colors of the Southwest, and I wanted to bring a little bit of the Northern plains landscape into it, so I have the clouds that represent the Northern Plains and I brought in the buffalo to bring in that Northern Plains influence as well,” said Patton.

Patton believes that art is an educational and cultural experience within the community. “I just think it’s important to bring people together as a community to create conversation and dialogue, educate, because there is a lot of meaning behind art that artists do,” he said.

“A lot of the Native American art genre is basically storytelling so it's very important for me to bring those stories into my work so I can have conversations about it and introduce people to my culture.”

The Art for State Buildings came to fruition in 2008. The program is focused on building a state art collection displayed in state government buildings and is managed by the SDAC.

Works are selected by a five-person board made up of those with visual arts experience and knowledge about historic buildings.

The selection of artwork is based on work quality and relevance to South Dakota, as well as permanence and safety.

Current works and mediums include weavings, paintings, bead work, photography, collages, sculptures, pottery, and others.

