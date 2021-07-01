Rapid City artists among those selected by state arts council

The South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC) has purchased 13 new pieces for the state art collection.
The works were produced by a dozen South Dakota artists and selected from a pool of 54 applicants. The works will be hung in various state buildings as part of the Art for State Buildings program.
Rapid City artists Wade Patton and Deborah Mitchell created two of the works selected for the program.
“I couldn’t be more pleased, I am just totally honored and I think it’s just a fabulous way that the arts council can share talent,” said Mitchell, a printmaker and former School of Mines art teacher.
Her piece, “Moonlight in the Garden”, is a triptych inspired by gardens and her creative process.
Mitchell believes that art is an important part of life and the community. She said “We’re trying to develop our community as somewhere where we want to bring people and families and enrich our lives, and art does that. Whether it’s digital art, music, or theater, that’s what people want.”
Patton, an Oglala Lakota artist, was also honored by his selection to the program. His work, “Roaming”, was created in Santa Fe, NM, while Patton was doing a residency at the Institute of American Indian arts.
“I was inspired by the landscapes and colors of the Southwest, and I wanted to bring a little bit of the Northern plains landscape into it, so I have the clouds that represent the Northern Plains and I brought in the buffalo to bring in that Northern Plains influence as well,” said Patton.
Patton believes that art is an educational and cultural experience within the community. “I just think it’s important to bring people together as a community to create conversation and dialogue, educate, because there is a lot of meaning behind art that artists do,” he said.
“A lot of the Native American art genre is basically storytelling so it's very important for me to bring those stories into my work so I can have conversations about it and introduce people to my culture.”
The Art for State Buildings came to fruition in 2008. The program is focused on building a state art collection displayed in state government buildings and is managed by the SDAC.
Works are selected by a five-person board made up of those with visual arts experience and knowledge about historic buildings.
The selection of artwork is based on work quality and relevance to South Dakota, as well as permanence and safety.
Current works and mediums include weavings, paintings, bead work, photography, collages, sculptures, pottery, and others.