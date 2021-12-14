Rapid City attorney appointed special counsel for Ravnsborg impeachment

PIERRE | The South Dakota House Speaker said Tuesday he had appointed special counsel to guide a committee considering whether the state's attorney general should be impeached.

The Republican Speaker, Rep. Spencer Gosch, said Sara Frankenstein, a Rapid City attorney who specializes in government affairs, would counsel lawmakers in the first impeachment investigation in state history.

The Republican-dominated House voted last month to have the committee investigate whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct surrounding a fatal car crash. He pleaded no contest in August to a pair of misdemeanors in the crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

Gosch said the committee will resume its investigation later this month.

