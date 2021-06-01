Rapid City begins work on crafting medical marijuana rules

The ordinance states that businesses that apply for a license will be denied prior to state regulations being established.

Landeen said when regulations do come out, there will be a public hearing process before the council approves any new ordinances.

Fisher said her department is working to identify zoning districts.

“The moment that this was approved by the voters of our state, planners across the state didn’t waste any time,” she said. “We started doing Zoom meetings and talking about what this will look like in our communities. We wanted to ensure we weren’t missing anything, we were challenging each other.”

The four areas of use that would be regulated are the dispensaries, testing, cultivating and manufacturing facilities. Fisher said zoning requirements for the facilities may be compared to regulations for liquor sales.

Fisher said they’ve contacted other municipalities and an agency in Minnesota has offered to provide hands-on training.

She also said the city is paying attention to concerns about odor for manufacturing and cultivation of medical cannabis and may want to require enclosed buildings and air filtration systems.