Rapid City begins work on crafting medical marijuana rules

The Rapid City Council will hear an ordinance on the regulation of medical cannabis at its Wednesday working session.
City Attorney Joel Landeen and interim Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said the ordinance maintains the status quo for businesses interested in one of four aspects of medical marijuana as the state approaches the July 1 implementation date for Initiated Measure 26.
The measure, which South Dakota voters approved in the November 2020 election, legalized medical marijuana. Rapid City area first responders spoke about the legalization program in front of the State Legislature’s interim study committee on marijuana last week.
Although the measure goes into effect in July, state lawmakers and organizations have until Oct. 29 to form regulations.
“By the end of summer, hopefully we’ll have some rules and guidelines,” Landeen said Tuesday. “At this point, a lot of communities are moving forward not knowing what the state rules are or are doing something similar to what we’re doing, which is saying we’re going to zone this or regulate where it's located, but we can’t really adopt regulations until we know what the state is doing.”
The ordinance states that businesses that apply for a license will be denied prior to state regulations being established.
Landeen said when regulations do come out, there will be a public hearing process before the council approves any new ordinances.
Fisher said her department is working to identify zoning districts.
“The moment that this was approved by the voters of our state, planners across the state didn’t waste any time,” she said. “We started doing Zoom meetings and talking about what this will look like in our communities. We wanted to ensure we weren’t missing anything, we were challenging each other.”
The four areas of use that would be regulated are the dispensaries, testing, cultivating and manufacturing facilities. Fisher said zoning requirements for the facilities may be compared to regulations for liquor sales.
Fisher said they’ve contacted other municipalities and an agency in Minnesota has offered to provide hands-on training.
She also said the city is paying attention to concerns about odor for manufacturing and cultivation of medical cannabis and may want to require enclosed buildings and air filtration systems.
Landeen said the council may consider policy on public consumption, although the state’s public smoking regulations and restrictions could be applied to medical cannabis.
He also said it’s hard to discuss a timeline for implementation and license approvals but wouldn’t expect a long delay since they’ll likely see draft rules over the summer that would guide city ordinances.
Landeen and Fisher said they’re also keeping an eye on recreational marijuana, although that has not yet been legalized within the state. Landeen said they want to make sure anything they have for medicinal regulation is going to help the city or provide a base in the event they need to transition to regulating recreational marijuana.
The council will see the ordinance during its working session and have the first reading during its June 7 meeting. The second reading would be June 21.
