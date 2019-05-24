Pope Francis has named Bishop Robert D. Gruss of Rapid City the next bishop of the Diocese of Saginaw, Michigan.
Gruss succeeds Bishop Joseph Robert Cistone, who died Oct. 16, 2018, at the age of 69, from lung cancer. Bishop Walter A. Hurley, bishop emeritus of Grand Rapids, has overseen the administration of the diocese since Cistone’s death.
Gruss, 63, has been the bishop of Rapid City since 2011, where he led 25,000 Catholics across an area of around 43,000 square miles. In March, the bishop announced the diocese would be celebrating a “Year of the Eucharist” beginning June 23.
He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Davenport, Iowa on July 2, 1994. On May 26, 2011, he was named the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Rapid City and was ordained to the episcopacy on July 28, 2011.
The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw includes 56 parishes in 11 counties of Mid-Michigan. It encompasses 6,955 square miles and is home to approximately 100,000 Catholics.