Rapid City bishop to call for peace, unity on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Bishop Troy Carr said it feels like we’re back in the time of Martin Luther King Jr. as we approach his day of recognition.

“While the issues may be different in a lot of ways, they’re the same as far as social justice and everybody being treated equally,” he said.

Carr will emcee the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Black Hills Community celebration at noon Monday at the Holiday Inn Rapid City–Rushmore Plaza.

He said the celebration is always important, but this year it’s particularly important due to the angst of people of color with the insurrection on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 along with the unarmed deaths of black men and women like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in 2020.

“You’d think we would have progressed from black men dying from the hands of white men,” Carr said. “To be in 2021 and still have to think about and deal with the same issues, it’s saddening to think, ‘have we really come that far?’”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carr said Faith Temple Church of God in Christ of Rapid City has hosted the celebration for more than 10 years. He said this year the theme is Social Justice: The Power of A Pastor’s Prayer.