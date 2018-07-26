LUSK, Wyo. | Two local women were killed in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in southeastern Wyoming.
On July 22 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Cheyanne Marie Cummings, 22, of Rapid City, was driving a Mercury passenger car eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 about 6 miles east of Mule Creek Junction. Lilly Mae Johnson, 18, of Black Hawk, was a passenger.
Lee Swindler of Nassau Bay, Texas, was driving an Audi westbound when the vehicles collided. Karen Mae Swindler, 52, was a passenger in the Audi.
Karen Swindler, Cummings and Johnson were pronounced dead at the scene. Lee Swindler was flown to Rapid City Regional Hospital.
The Niobrara County Sheriff's Office, Lusk Ambulance Service, Lusk Volunteer Fire Department and Weston County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.