Rapid City boy rides bike to school 1,000 days in a row

Bodhi said he wears mittens and a balaclava, plus ski shoes, goggles and helmet to keep warm during the coldest days. He has waterproof snow pants and a rain jacket for rain and snow. And he has a fat bike with studded tires for snowy and icy conditions.

Bodhi also has lights and a reflective vest for dark commutes.

“We try to be pretty high visibility, but we don’t go overboard” since we are biking on a sidewalk through a neighborhood and away from busy roads, he said.

Still, Bodhi said, he’s had to slam on his brakes a few times to avoid crashing into cars backing out of driveways “like anyone would with 1,000 days” of biking.

Bodhi said he suggests other children interested in biking begin by writing down short-term goals and then move up to longer-term ones.

As for his next goal, Bodhi said, he wants to keep riding every day through middle school. He said he’s not sure if he can do the same in high school since it would be hard to make the seven-mile commute during the winter. He said it might be possible if he got an e-bike, a bicycle that helps riders pedal with a small motor.

Bodhi also wants to put his Trek 920 to work by completing a multi-day trip across the state.