Rapid City building permits total $19 million in February

Rapid City's Building Services Division issued the highest number of building permits for the month of February since 2017, processing 180 with a total valuation of $19,130,209.

Included in the permit total were five individual permits with valuations over $1 million dollars, a news release from the city said.

The permit number compares to 145 permits issued in 2019 and 166 in 2018. The city issued 224 permits in February 2017.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In terms of permit valuation, last month's valuation total is down compared to the last two February listings when the city issued single permits valued at more than $20 million.

Valuation for the last two years in February totaled more than $29.5 million in February 2019 and $27.9 million for the second month of 2018.

A year ago in February, the city issued a single permit valued at more than $20 million — more than the value of all permits issued last month combined — for the Fleet Farm Retail Store, 1001 E. Mall Drive ($20,380,124).

It was the same in February 2018, when the city processed a permit valued at more than $22 million to Alta Terra Development LLC for the Meadows Apartments project at 1701-1843 Moon Meadows Drive ($22,207,632).

The city issued five permits with valuations over $1 million last month compared to three in February 2019. Leading the list last month was a permit issued to Red Bird Real Estate LLC for the West River Ear, Nose & Throat facility at 241 Minnesota Street ($3,110,000); Rapid Wash 2 LLC for Rapid Wash 2 at 5110 Fifth Street ($1,450,000); two permits issued to Western Housing Enterprises LLC for two 12-unit apartments at 711 Mickelson Drive and 723 Mickelson Drive ($1,100,000 each); and Moyle Petroleum Company for the Common Cents Car Wash at 1850 Discovery Circle ($1,010,000).

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0