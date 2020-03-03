Rapid City building permits total $19 million in February

Rapid City's Building Services Division issued the highest number of building permits for the month of February since 2017, processing 180 with a total valuation of $19,130,209.
Included in the permit total were five individual permits with valuations over $1 million dollars, a news release from the city said.
The permit number compares to 145 permits issued in 2019 and 166 in 2018. The city issued 224 permits in February 2017.
You have free articles remaining.
In terms of permit valuation, last month's valuation total is down compared to the last two February listings when the city issued single permits valued at more than $20 million.
Valuation for the last two years in February totaled more than $29.5 million in February 2019 and $27.9 million for the second month of 2018.
A year ago in February, the city issued a single permit valued at more than $20 million — more than the value of all permits issued last month combined — for the Fleet Farm Retail Store, 1001 E. Mall Drive ($20,380,124).
It was the same in February 2018, when the city processed a permit valued at more than $22 million to Alta Terra Development LLC for the Meadows Apartments project at 1701-1843 Moon Meadows Drive ($22,207,632).
The city issued five permits with valuations over $1 million last month compared to three in February 2019. Leading the list last month was a permit issued to Red Bird Real Estate LLC for the West River Ear, Nose & Throat facility at 241 Minnesota Street ($3,110,000); Rapid Wash 2 LLC for Rapid Wash 2 at 5110 Fifth Street ($1,450,000); two permits issued to Western Housing Enterprises LLC for two 12-unit apartments at 711 Mickelson Drive and 723 Mickelson Drive ($1,100,000 each); and Moyle Petroleum Company for the Common Cents Car Wash at 1850 Discovery Circle ($1,010,000).