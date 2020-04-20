Rapid City business closure ordinance extended one week

"I want to applaud Mayor Allender and the City Council for taking this mitigation, things that are in effect and passing the policies we've had early," Evans said. "I do believe that due to these things that we have put into place, we've helped to dodge the bullet here, unlike they have in Sioux Falls now."

Roberts, who has been a vocal opponent of the closure ordinance, said the City Council has accomplished "very little" in the last month other than harming local businesses and employees.

"I hate to look everyday and see where we are at, and I'm very happy we're not spiking. I'm very happy we don't 200, 300, 400 or 1,500 cases like Sioux Falls. It's unfortunate there," Roberts said. "We just are not seeing any numbers here (in Rapid City). We've got to set up here, make some hard decisions... My belief is we need to open up, we watch those numbers, but we as a Council need to decide where we are going to be before we decide to do this again."

Drury also agreed that the business closure needs to stop, but it should be done on a "soft-opening" basis. She said she feels as though Rapid City has flattened the curve of the virus spread and it is time for businesses to open.