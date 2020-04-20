Rapid City business closure ordinance extended one week

Some businesses in Rapid City will be closed for at least another week, after the City Council extended the ordinance that forces bars, restaurants and recreational/entertainment facilities to not allow the public into their businesses because of concerns over community spread of the coronavirus.
The City Council voted 6-3 to extend the ordinance until April 29 and will meet again on April 27 to discuss whether or not the businesses will be allowed to re-open or remain closed.
Becky Drury, Ritchie Nordstrom and John Roberts were the City Council members who voted against the extension.
During discussion at the meeting, Mayor Steve Allender said he is working on a plan to reopen the businesses.
"I have a draft plan in hand, and I just had that evaluated by our health system today (Monday)," Allender said. "In the next couple of days, I will set up small group meetings with (City Council members) to let you know where I am at, get your input on it and then we can, at the latest, go for a next Monday meeting."
The closure ordinance has been in effect since March 27 as Rapid City began the fight to stop community spread of COVID-19. Since then, Pennington County has had 11 confirmed cases of the virus, while the state of South Dakota has had 1,685 cases as of Monday.
City Council member Bill Evans said the low amount of cases in the Rapid City area prove that the precautions taken are working to slow the spread of the highly contagious disease.
"I want to applaud Mayor Allender and the City Council for taking this mitigation, things that are in effect and passing the policies we've had early," Evans said. "I do believe that due to these things that we have put into place, we've helped to dodge the bullet here, unlike they have in Sioux Falls now."
Roberts, who has been a vocal opponent of the closure ordinance, said the City Council has accomplished "very little" in the last month other than harming local businesses and employees.
"I hate to look everyday and see where we are at, and I'm very happy we're not spiking. I'm very happy we don't 200, 300, 400 or 1,500 cases like Sioux Falls. It's unfortunate there," Roberts said. "We just are not seeing any numbers here (in Rapid City). We've got to set up here, make some hard decisions... My belief is we need to open up, we watch those numbers, but we as a Council need to decide where we are going to be before we decide to do this again."
Drury also agreed that the business closure needs to stop, but it should be done on a "soft-opening" basis. She said she feels as though Rapid City has flattened the curve of the virus spread and it is time for businesses to open.
"There's really no data that we can turn back and look at that says what we did helped, or what we did didn't help. You can't measure those things. What you can measure is the businesses and how they're hurting economically," Drury said.
Nordstrom said he voted against the extension because he wants to meet this week, not wait until the following week to discuss the re-opening plan.
"I'm going to vote against this because if you have a chance to roll out the plan to reopen, let's roll it out," Nordstrom said.
City Council member Chad Lewis said he is still concerned about the level of testing going on in South Dakota. Earlier Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem said the state does not have adequate testing supplies.
City Council member Laura Armstrong echoed Lewis' concern, and that people in Rapid City are still not taking the recommendations on social distancing and limiting groups to under 10 people seriously.
For public comment on the ordinance, 30 emails were received, with the majority asking for the City Council to allow the closure ordinance to expire. Six people spoke in person at Monday's meeting, all of whom asked the City Council to allow the ordinance to expire.
