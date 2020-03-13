Rapid City cancels St. Pat's parade; Deadwood events still scheduled

Rapid City's St. Patrick's Day parade set for Saturday has been cancelled, while Deadwood still plans to hold its parade and other weekend festivities.

Jim Byrne, president of the Black Hills Celtic Society, said a forecast of wintry weather prompted the cancellation of Rapid City’s parade. As of Thursday, the forecast for Saturday indicated snow, winds of 12 to 25 miles per hour, and temperatures in the 30s. Because the parade would have been an outdoor event, Byrne said the coronavirus was not a factor in deciding to cancel.

On Thursday, Deadwood Mayor Dave Ruth released this statement to the Journal about the town’s plans for its St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebration, which is on Friday and Saturday:

“We know there’s plenty of concern regarding the COVID-19 Virus (coronavirus) and its impact around the world. We know larger communities have cancelled events and asked people to stay home. We also know that we are not immune to this or any virus because we are in a less-populated area — however, with due diligence and careful following of CDC recommendations we can presently continue with some of the weekend’s events as planned.