Rapid City cancels St. Patrick's Day parade; Deadwood parade still on

Rapid City's St. Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled. The parade was scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday downtown.

Jim Byrne, president of the Black Hills Celtic Society that was hosting the parade, said a forecast of wintry weather prompted the cancellation. As of Thursday, the forecast for Saturday indicated snow, winds of 12 to 25 miles per hour, and temperatures in the 30s. Because the parade would have been an outdoor event, Byrne said the coronavirus was not a factor in deciding to cancel.

Deadwood

Although St. Patrick's Day events are being cancelled in major cities throughout the United States and in Ireland over concerns about the spread of new coronavirus COVID-19, Deadwood's streets will overflow with green this weekend.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Director Lee Harstad said all of Deadwood’s St. Patrick’s Day events would go on as planned, and that the chamber had been getting many calls about the holiday activities.