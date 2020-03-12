Rapid City cancels St. Patrick's Day parade; Deadwood parade still on

Rapid City's St. Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled. The parade was scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday downtown.
Jim Byrne, president of the Black Hills Celtic Society that was hosting the parade, said a forecast of wintry weather prompted the cancellation. As of Thursday, the forecast for Saturday indicated snow, winds of 12 to 25 miles per hour, and temperatures in the 30s. Because the parade would have been an outdoor event, Byrne said the coronavirus was not a factor in deciding to cancel.
Deadwood
Although St. Patrick's Day events are being cancelled in major cities throughout the United States and in Ireland over concerns about the spread of new coronavirus COVID-19, Deadwood's streets will overflow with green this weekend.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Director Lee Harstad said all of Deadwood’s St. Patrick’s Day events would go on as planned, and that the chamber had been getting many calls about the holiday activities.
“There have been multiple conversations with the CDC and government officials, and at this time the festivities will go on as planned,” Harstad said. “I know the mayor and other city officials have been monitoring this extremely closely and trying to do their best in mitigation. We’re actually letting the city decide whether St. Patrick’s Day events will take place. The City of Deadwood officials will make the ultimate call.”
The St. Patrick's Day celebration kicks off today with the seventh annual Leprechaun Olympics. St. Paddy's Day games will be at various locations on Deadwood's Historic Main Street. Register for the Olympics from 5-7 p.m. at Oyster Bay. The games run from 6-9 p.m.
Main Street will transform into a sea of green-clad revelers as thousands of participants gather during the annual Pub Crawl on Saturday. Registration will start at 10:30 a.m. and continue until 2:30 p.m. at the Historic Franklin Hotel. The crawl begins at 2:30 p.m and continues until 6:30 p.m. Pub Crawl winners will be announced at 7 p.m. at the start of St. Paddy's Day party at the Franklin.
The annual St. Patrick's Parade starts at noon on Saturday. The parade includes two bagpipe groups, ornate floats, leprechaun sightings and Deadwood legends portrayed by reenactors.
For more information, go to DeadwoodPubCrawl.com or call 800-999-1876.
Spearfish
The Irish fun continues on Tuesday, March 24, when France-based Irish music group Doolin’ performs at Matthews Opera House. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and younger and BHSU students.
“We are excited to be able to bring Doolin’ to the Spearfish area so close to St. Patrick’s Day,” said Darren Granaas, executive director at the Matthews Opera House. “This is an incredible group of musicians who are really gaining fame on the Irish music scene.”
Doolin’ also will participate in a school residency in Spearfish before the March 24 concert, Granaas said.
Concert tickets can be purchased at Matthews Opera House, by calling 605-642-7973, or online at matthewsopera.com.