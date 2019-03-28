Try 3 months for $3

The Rapid City Chamber of Commerce voted Thursday morning to pass Articles of Incorporation to become a division of Elevate Rapid City. The documents will now need to be passed by a vote of the Chamber membership at a special meeting to be enacted.

Hugh Boyle, Chamber Board chair, called it a "exciting time" for the chamber, Elevate Rapid City and the Rapid City area. 

“We are excited about the ability to all work together toward a common vision," Linda Rabe, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. "For more than 130 years the chamber has had a tradition of supporting small businesses through our three pillars: connecting, advocating and promoting, as well as developing the workforce."

Chamber members will vote on the Articles of Incorporation April 9 during a chamber mixer at at Grand Gateway Hotel. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags

Editor