The Rapid City Chamber of Commerce voted Thursday morning to pass Articles of Incorporation to become a division of Elevate Rapid City. The documents will now need to be passed by a vote of the Chamber membership at a special meeting to be enacted.
Hugh Boyle, Chamber Board chair, called it a "exciting time" for the chamber, Elevate Rapid City and the Rapid City area.
“We are excited about the ability to all work together toward a common vision," Linda Rabe, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. "For more than 130 years the chamber has had a tradition of supporting small businesses through our three pillars: connecting, advocating and promoting, as well as developing the workforce."
Chamber members will vote on the Articles of Incorporation April 9 during a chamber mixer at at Grand Gateway Hotel.