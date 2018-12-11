The Rapid City Area Chamber board of directors will vote Thursday on a resolution to either become a division of Elevate Rapid City, or retain its independence.
According to a letter sent by Chamber President Linda Rabe to members, Elevate Rapid City was formed in 2016 as a joint venture with the Chamber of Commerce and Rapid City Economic Development Partnership.
The effort was to “bring the business community together around a shared vision of innovative, accountable, and results oriented economic growth for Rapid City.
“We felt that by pooling our resources and focusing our efforts we could make real progress for our businesses and citizens,” Rabe wrote.
Elevate Rapid City joins the resources of Economic Development Partnership, Economic Development Foundation, South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority, the city of Rapid City, private business investors, and the Chamber of Commerce.
Rabe said Elevate Rapid City has asked the Chamber of Commerce to join with Economic Development Partnership and Economic Development Foundation to come under one organization — Elevate Rapid City.
That means the Chamber would become a division of Elevate Rapid City, while still representing the business community through current programs and services. Elevate Rapid City board of directors and the Elevate CEO would become the leading authority guiding the combined vision and resources of the larger organization.
The Rapid City Chamber of Commerce would retain its name and identity — Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce a Division of Elevate Rapid City.
The small-business community would continue to have a voice at the table, with 25 percent representation on the Elevate Rapid City board of directors as well as the executive board.
The Chamber board of directors would then become an advisory board and administer the programming of the Chamber. Chamber staff would be offered employment by Elevate Rapid City, the letter said.
The vote will take place at the Chamber’s board meeting on Thursday in Rapid City.