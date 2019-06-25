Rapid City has been selected as a 2019 finalist in the Reader's Digest “Nicest Places In America” search. The publication has named 50 finalists for its third annual search with a crowd-sourced effort to uncover places where people are kind and treat each other with respect.
Over a period of 31 days, Reader's Digest collected nearly 1,100 stories of places across America where people are kind and civility is winning, according to the publication's June 21 release. From the submissions, Reader's Digest editors and a panel of judges selected one place from every state.
Reader's Digest selected Rapid City based on a nomination by Shelly Holsworth-Jackson who characterized the city as "beautiful, friendly, clean and the 50-mile surrounding history is unmatched. Not to mention Mt. Rushmore, Deadwood and the Sturgis Rally."
You have free articles remaining.
She referenced Main Street Square "that has events scheduled almost every day during the summer," the presidential statues on street corners in downtown Rapid City, and the efforts of local citizens to adorn the statues with warm clothing to assist the homeless.
Reader's Digest is now turning to America to vote on the 10 finalists for a cover story in the November issue of the magazine. Public voting ends July 21 and the public can read up on the finalists and vote at rd.com/nicest.
Other nominees include Anaheim, Calif., Texarkana, Texas, and Watford City, N.D.