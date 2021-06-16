Rapid City christens nine garbage trucks

Mt. Trashmore. Litter Gitter. Brutus.

Nine garbage trucks in Rapid City received names on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Rapid City Landfill.

Earlier this year, the city sent out a survey asking the public to help name the trucks and received 315 submissions. The list was cut down to 35, which more than 800 people voted on.

Contest winners received landfill tote bags and got their picture taken with the trucks, which they also put name tag magnets onto.

Gina Lemon, who suggested the name “Cruncher the Muncher,” said she was really excited when she found out her suggestion was one of the winning names.

“My son was the inspiration for this,” Lemon said. “My son loved garbage trucks when he was like four, and he wanted to be a garbage man.”

Lorinne Sachau suggested the name “Brutus,” and her daughters Claire, 10, and Molly, 9, came with her to the naming ceremony.

“When I was pregnant with [Claire], we called the fetus Brutus. So we always tell her that and it made our parents upset, they thought we were going to name our kid Brutus. So when they came up with the garbage truck naming thing I thought Brutus would be a great name,” Lorinne Sachau said.