Open Heart United Methodist Church is rallying its congregation and the community to pull off a Christmas miracle.
The church in Rapid City's Robbinsdale neighborhood has launched a Christmas Miracle Offering to raise $10,000 by Dec. 31. The funds will be divided and given to Robbinsdale Elementary School, South Park Elementary School and South Middle School.
All three schools in Open Heart United Methodist Church’s neighborhood are Title 1 schools, meaning at least 40 percent of their students are from low-income families. Each school can put the money toward the programs, supplies or needs of its choice, Pastor Holly Sortland said.
“Our church is not a wealthy church. We struggle financially,” she said. “We think God placed this church strategically between three schools. We decided to ask people from the church and community to do this outrageous goal.”
The fundraising effort received a big boost recently when Dr. Jay Crossland from Black Hills Oral Surgery and Implant Center donated $5,000. As a result, the church is now just $1,200 short of its goal.
The community, meanwhile, is invited to get involved Wednesday when all three Marco’s Pizza locations in Rapid City will donate 20 percent of sales that night to the Christmas Miracle Offering. Mention the Christmas Miracle Offering when placing orders for dine in, carry-out or delivery. Marco’s Pizza locations are at 2201 Mount Rushmore Road, 4040 Cheyenne Blvd. and 3625 Jackson Blvd.
Christmas Miracle Offering donations also can be made at Open Heart United Methodist Church’s website, openheartumc.org.
Meanwhile, Open Heart’s congregation has been “selling, saving and serving” to reach the $10,000 goal, Sortland said. People have been selling unneeded items — ranging from a vacuum cleaner to hairdresser chairs to antiques — to contribute to the Christmas Miracle Offering. The church raised $360 hosting a gift-wrapping fundraiser this month.
The Christmas Miracle Offering is part of Open Heart’s ongoing effort to fill the needs of neighborhood children, families and schools. The fundraiser was inspired in part by the success of CHAOS, an after-school program for South Middle School students that Open Heart launched in January.
Every Wednesday, the after-school program offers kids a safe place to spend time, talk about their concerns and problems, make friends and learn about God. The church also feeds the children with assistance from local businesses such as Wendy’s and McDonald’s that donate food or provide it at a reduced cost. The after-school program initially attracted about 20 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders each week; now it sometimes draws as many as 50, Sortland said.
“The kids are really responding to it. It’s amazing how many kids walk back and forth (past the church), and they don’t have a place to go after school. A lot of them would be home by themselves,” she said.
A worship component has been added to the program, Sortland said. "We have about 20 kids staying and worshipping with us — all unchurched kids. It's the transformation of one life at a time."
Open Heart is welcoming the children's parents and families, too. "A lot are single-parent families or kids live with their grandparents. Through Advent, the kids are making a dinner and we're inviting families to come in and eat," she said.
“What makes church is people, food, community and God. Our neighborhood is a lot of people struggling economically, and a lot of them are unchurched. We’re trying to change our mission. The way we do that is meeting (our neighbors) in unique ways," Sortland said.
Every outreach encourages Open Heart's congregation to embrace generosity, she said.
“God blesses those who give, and our church is trying to turn its reputation around and be a source of empowerment … outside of our walls. Churches are really struggling and people have to radically rethink how they do church. It’s not just Sunday morning listening to sermons,” Sortland said.
Open Heart held a coat drive for South Park Elementary students in October, and the church is providing some Christmas baskets for local families. This year, Open Heart launched Tabitha's Closet to provide clothing free of charge, and partnered with Mommy's Closet to be a satellite location where mothers can get diapers, formula and car seats.
The church has an outdoor free pantry and welcomes donations of canned food, toothbrushes and toothpaste, toilet paper and winter gloves for those in need. Open Heart also recently partnered with Feeding South Dakota to be food distribution site.
“We believe if we can make a positive impact and let the community know we want to give to others, God will take care of our needs as a church,” Sortland said.