Rapid City closing more park facilities, mayor says

Public basketball and tennis courts and skateboard parks in Rapid City will be closed immediately because those using the facilities are not following social distancing guidelines, Mayor Steve Allender announced Friday.
"We will lock those or disable them to discourage use," Allender said. "The group sports have just produced too much group up. This is after conferring with lots of other parks and rec organizations about how the standards have been in their communities as well."
Included in the closures are tennis courts in fenced areas such as Parkview Drive, North Middle School, Wilson Park and Quarry Park and basketball courts in fenced areas at Roosevelt Park and Thompson Park. The New York Street skateboard park will also be closed. Other basketball courts across Rapid City parks are impacted as well.
Playgrounds at all city parks and Rapid City Area School facilities have also been closed. Sioux Park Stadium's track and field areas and the adjacent soccer fields were closed earlier in the week.
The closures are in effect until further notice as Rapid City continues to fight the community spread of coronavirus.
Allender said the city's parks and bike path remain open for public use and the public is encouraged to practice social distancing protocols in these areas. Park restrooms, playgrounds and shelters are closed for public use. Several portable toilet facilities have been placed along the bike path and some park areas.
Even though these closures are in effect, Allender said the public needs to step up and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 by not gathering together.
"We have to ask the public for cooperation. There's still cases of people being way to close to each other. There's still too many people getting bored at home and go for drives and walking through some of the stores just looking for something to do," Allender said. "One of the tools that is available to us is to start limiting occupancy of businesses. I think that will be best done by the consumer and by the owner of that business."
Additionally, Allender said the city's public pool facilities may not open this year as the city continues to evaluate the situation with the spread of the disease.
"I think it is a little early to say, but I think one of the possibilities we need to be prepared for is that we don't even open the city pools this year," he said. "We're having a hard time understanding where we will be with the disease in June when they typically open. Also, financially speaking, even with the user fees, those pools cost taxpayer money each year. No determination has been made, yet and probably won't be made until late April or early May."
With some city businesses closed and high unemployment from the outbreak of COVID-19, Allender said the city's budget for 2020 and 2021 will be adjusted because of the decline in revenue.
"I have always guaranteed and will continue to guarantee that we will have public safety, water, sewer and garbage services. Those are the basic things we need to survive," Allender said. "When everything has been opened up and we're into the summer, fall, winter of 2020 and you're wondering why there are a number of city services that are not available, it will be because of the drop in revenue."
The mayor said the city will continue to monitor the situation with reduced services for the homeless. As a result of precautions taken by Cornerstone Rescue Mission to curb spread of COVID-19, the shelter stopped public food service Friday and will not be able to accept new homeless.
"Looking at it with a very simplistic view, it would seem to some that all we need to do is commandeer a hotel, or use an abandoned store with cots so people can sleep indoors. That's very simplistic and idealistic," Allender said.
Many of Rapid City's homeless are dealing with alcohol and drug addiction, which makes it difficult to provide shelter, Allender said. Others of city's homeless are those who have just fallen on hard times and are wanting help.
"Those who are not addicted to alcohol or drugs who are trying or have a disability or illness that prevents them from making it fully on their own, getting them help with shelter would be appropriate," Allender said.
Allender said the city's concern for the homeless population remains, even though it is challenging.
"It's a very difficult situation. It's a real, accurate, unfortunate testament to the human condition," he said. "We have all types of challenges when it comes to human services and dealing with a variety of needs throughout the community. There is not an easy answer to the question, but emergency space has been a conversation and it will continue over the next few days."
The mayor encouraged the public to donate time and resources to Cornerstone Rescue Mission to help the shelter get back to full operations.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
