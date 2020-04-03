Rapid City closing more park facilities, mayor says

Even though these closures are in effect, Allender said the public needs to step up and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 by not gathering together.

"We have to ask the public for cooperation. There's still cases of people being way to close to each other. There's still too many people getting bored at home and go for drives and walking through some of the stores just looking for something to do," Allender said. "One of the tools that is available to us is to start limiting occupancy of businesses. I think that will be best done by the consumer and by the owner of that business."

Additionally, Allender said the city's public pool facilities may not open this year as the city continues to evaluate the situation with the spread of the disease.

"I think it is a little early to say, but I think one of the possibilities we need to be prepared for is that we don't even open the city pools this year," he said. "We're having a hard time understanding where we will be with the disease in June when they typically open. Also, financially speaking, even with the user fees, those pools cost taxpayer money each year. No determination has been made, yet and probably won't be made until late April or early May."