Rapid City collects more than $3 million in sales tax in June

Rapid City collected more than $3 million in sales tax in June, the second time it's happened in the city's history, according to a news release from the city.

The first time the city surpassed $3 million was in December 2020 when it saw $3.04 million. June's total was $3,372,250.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

June 2020's sales tax was another record-setting month with $2,775,200. million.

In the first six months of 2021, the city has seen $16,778,070 in sales tax receipts, which is about 23% higher than 2020's six-month period of $13,642,578.

This is the 13th consecutive month that sales tax receipts have been more than the same month for the previous year.

“The numbers have remained consistently solid with an upward swing for more than a year,” City Finance Officer Pauline Sumption said. “We expected a remarkable increase when compared to the early months of the COVID-19 restrictions, but to have this level of consistent record growth is outstanding."

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0