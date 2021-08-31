 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid City collects more than $3 million in sales tax in June
alert top story

Rapid City collects more than $3 million in sales tax in June

{{featured_button_text}}
Rapid City Hall

Rapid City Hall 

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Rapid City collected more than $3 million in sales tax in June, the second time it's happened in the city's history, according to a news release from the city.

The first time the city surpassed $3 million was in December 2020 when it saw $3.04 million. June's total was $3,372,250.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

June 2020's sales tax was another record-setting month with $2,775,200. million.

In the first six months of 2021, the city has seen $16,778,070 in sales tax receipts, which is about 23% higher than 2020's six-month period of $13,642,578.

This is the 13th consecutive month that sales tax receipts have been more than the same month for the previous year.

“The numbers have remained consistently solid with an upward swing for more than a year,” City Finance Officer Pauline Sumption said. “We expected a remarkable increase when compared to the early months of the COVID-19 restrictions, but to have this level of consistent record growth is outstanding."

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for August 25
Local

Your Two Cents for August 25

Parents: Stand up and protect your children on your own by having them wear masks in school, since the RCSB refuses to put your children first.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Sen. John Thune visits Black Hills Works to discuss staffing shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News