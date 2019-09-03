A Rapid City college student and National Guardsman died Saturday after being hit by two pickups on his motorcycle.
Tallon Brey, 23, died at the scene after being hit at the intersection of Saint Joseph and East Saint Patrick streets around 6:30 p.m, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. Brey was in the South Dakota National Guard and attended South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and Black Hills State University, according to a Facebook post by BHSU Veterans Affairs.
Witnesses said that as Brey entered the intersection while traveling south on Saint Joseph he was hit by a pickup that was traveling east on East Saint Patrick, the news release says. The collision then pushed Brey's motorcycle into a second pickup truck.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
Visitation for Brey will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kirk Funeral Home and a celebration of life will begin 11 a.m. Saturday at South Canyon Lutheran Church, according to his obituary. He will be buried 11:30 a.m. Monday at Black Hills National Cemetery.