Twelve-gallon plastic gallon jugs of water and a dime sat atop a wooden ledge at the city’s Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday. Moments before its conclusion, Public Works Director Dale Tech explained why.
“I would just like to leave the committee and audience members with a visual,” he said. “I have 12 gallons of water sitting up in front of us and to the right is one dime. That is the cost of that 12 gallons of water in the year 2022.”
The point was as clear as the water. The ordeal of raising city water rates, which began last fall, has been anything but.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the committee unanimously recommended approving an ordinance to implement the same water rate increases that were rejected in a special election in February. In that election, 59 percent of voters rejected rate hikes that would have raised an average single-family residence’s water bill by 10 percent annually through 2022. The rate hikes came after a study by HDR Engineering of the city’s current utility rate structure and anticipated future needs in operations and maintenance costs and capital improvements to the city’s water infrastructure.
Currently, single-family residential units pay — based on an average usage of 5,610 gallons through a 5/8 inch pipe — $30.72 per month for clean water to be delivered to their homes. Under the proposed rates, it would rise to $33.73 in 2019 and $46.66 by 2022.
Alderman Ritchie Nordstrom and Alderwomen Lisa Modrick and Darla Drew supported the ordinance while Alderman John Roberts, who was at the meeting, left the room before the vote. During consideration of the rates hikes last fall, Roberts voted against the increases alongside Alderwoman Becky Drury in an 8 to 2 decision.
To back up Tech’s point Tuesday, Assistant Public Works Director Dan Coon gave a presentation that noted single-family residential units now pay 0.6 cents per gallon of water. With the increases, that figure would rise to 0.83 cent per gallon by 2022. Given that rates haven’t increased since 2013, the presentation noted that if approved, the hike would amount to paying 0.28 cents more per gallon in 2022 compared to 2013.
The increased cost of city water service was never cited as a factor for Tonchi Weaver, the leader of Citizens for Liberty who spearheaded the referendum efforts to put the matter to a special election earlier this year. Rather, it was the city’s effort to put the new rates within a resolution instead of an ordinance that prompted Weaver to gather signatures and put the issue to the ballot.
City ordinances require four public hearings and two votes — two hearings before a city committee and two hearings and votes before the city council — while resolutions require one hearing before both bodies and one vote by the council.
In a July 26 letter to the City Council, Mayor Steve Allender said many residents seemed unaware of that caveat ahead of the Feb. 20 special election and voted with the belief that they were deciding on the rate increases instead of the process of implementing the increases. The turnout, at 7 percent of registered Rapid City voters, was perhaps the lowest in an election in the history. A total of 1,864 votes were cast against the measure.
Weaver has said she does not expect another referendum on the matter but would support someone willing to try.
“I don’t see why it has to be my responsibility,” she said Monday. “You have to pass the baton at some point.”
The City Council will consider the water rate hike at its next meeting at 6:30 pm Monday at City Hall.
In other action, the committee recommended:
- Approving an amendment to extend the deadline for the installation of advertising on city bus benches until October 15. The extensions comes after delays in the city’s approval of the bid award to Creative Outdoor Advertising as well as delays in replacing the current bench pads on the city’s approximately 75 benches. The original deadline was July 21.
- Authorizing city staff to advertise for bids for a $200,000 project to construct an 850-square-foot restroom, concession and storage building at the Parkview softball complex. The facility will primarily serve the two-field addition to the original four-field complex in south Rapid City. The project is scheduled to start this fall and be completed by April 2019.
- Authorizing city staff to advertise for bids for a $260,000 project to rehabilitate Chancery Court, Cambridge Place and Huntington Place and construct Americans with Disabilities-compliant intersections. The project is scheduled to begin later this year and be completed by June 2019.
- Authorizing an agreement with FMG Engineering, Inc. for the final design and bidding services for the joint city/county project to reconstruct Deadwood Avenue from Interstate 90 to the Meade County line. Scheduled for construction in 2019, the project will include new pavement and increased shoulder widths, improvements to the overall roadway alignment for improved sight distance and the installation of drainage culverts at the approaches.
- Approving a resolution that would require property owners with frontage along Dyess Avenue between Seger Drive and Great Western Tile just north of East Mall Drive to pay $83 per foot of frontage before the properties can hook into the city’s newly constructed sanitary sewer main. Properties within the area, which are generally zoned for agricultural and industrial use, must pay the fee until all properties benefitting from the sewer main have connected to the city’s system, or until the balance of the project costs totaling $429,897.04 has been collected. That figure represents the cost of the project between the aforementioned areas. The total project cost the city $6.3 million and was completed years ago, Tech said. The funds will go into the city’s sewer utility enterprise fund but it is expected to take years to recoup the money