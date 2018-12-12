More than 2,600 ambulance bills worth around $1.7 million appear headed to the paper shredder after the Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee unanimously recommended writing off the bills at its meeting Wednesday afternoon. The Rapid City Council will make a final decision on Monday.
Since 2003, the Rapid City Fire Department has been the city’s lone ambulance-service provider after the last private ambulance company left town after struggling to break even. As the write-offs demonstrate, now it’s the city’s service that’s struggling.
The bills go back as far as 2006, with almost 98 percent of them uncollectible because they’ve either passed the state’s six-year statute of limitations or because the person who owes the money has died without an estate. Bankruptcy, incarceration and mandatory write-offs from Medicare and Medicaid denials comprise the rest.
Mayor Steve Allender said the city ambulance service, on average, recovers just 50 percent of what it billed annually. The challenge in collections is one city mayors and managers are facing across the nation, he said.
“Everyone we talk to is having the same problem with ambulances and people starting to worry about the sustainability of public ambulances,” Allender said last week.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Alderman Chad Lewis offered his take on what’s causing the situation in Rapid City. Lewis said he joined former Rapid City Mayor Sam Kookier and fire officials on a trip to Pierre a few years ago to pressure the Legislature to pass a bill allowing the city’s ambulance service to negotiate and be paid directly by insurance companies for its services.
“That was shot down by a lot of lobbyists from the insurance company business,” Lewis said of the experience. As it stands now, Lewis said, insurance pays the individual for the ambulance service and the individual is then expected to pay the ambulance service.
“That’s where we get the lost revenue and that’s what’s going wrong here,” he said. “It’s not something that we’re doing wrong. It just something that we are not legally allowed to do.”
In other action, the committee recommended:
- Approving two items tied to city employee salaries for 2019. The city and its employees in the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees AFL-CIO (AFSCME) union have agreed to a wage increase of 1.25 percent, effective Jan. 1, 2019, as well as a cost of living adjustment (COLA) wage increase of between 1 and 3 percent, effective July 1, 2019. The COLA adjustment will be equal to 25 percent of the city’s sales tax revenue growth percentage in 2018, which has yet to be determined. AFSCME and non-union city employees will both receive the COLA raise. Employees in police and fire department unions will not.
- Acknowledging the city’s sales tax collections for October, which came in at $2,374,415, a 1.5 percent increase compared with collections in October 2017. For the first ten months of 2018, collections are up 2.3 percent compared with 2017 at $23,435,068.
- Authorizing the Rapid City Police Department to apply for a grant from K9s4Cops, a nonprofit organization. If awarded, the grant would provide funds to the department for the purchase of a police dog, which typically costs between $10,000 and $15,000. The department retired one of its oldest canines, Jackson, this summer.