Rapid City company to study safety of I-90 near Black Hawk mine

The Department of Transportation has hired a Rapid City engineering company to study the safety of Interstate 90 near Black Hawk after sinkholes in a subdivision exposed an old gypsum mine.
The DOT is contracting with FMG Engineering to use the “electrical resistivity” method “to look for underground anomalies within the interstate right-of-way,” spokeswoman Kristi Sandal said Thursday. The study is expected to begin the last week of May.
“Until the exploration work is complete, we are monitoring the interstate daily looking for any type of settlement or anomaly,” said Sandal.
DOT decided it needed to study the interstate and exit near Black Hawk after a massive sinkhole opened on nearby East Daisy Drive on April 27, exposing the fact that part of the Hideaway Hills community was built over an abandoned gypsum mine. A dozen families had to evacuate their homes.
Gypsum is a water-soluble material and the mine is just 25 to 30 feet below the surface, according to a caver who explored the mine.
Alex Fisher, a senior geotechnical engineer at FMG Engineering, is the project manager for the electrical resistivity study.
“It’s a method by which electric current is introduced into the ground and variations in the resistive property of the soil are measured in two dimensions,” he said. What we measure “can indicate voids, either water-filled or air-filled voids.”
The “whole purpose” is to determine the stability of the highway, Fisher said. It's unclear what DOT would do if the study finds unstable ground under the interstate.
Fisher said his team will insert metal pins into the earth in the highway median and on both sides of the highway and exit ramp. They then insert low-voltage electricity into the pins and measure how they communicate with each other.
Electricity failing to communicate between pins means there is an underground void since electricity can’t travel through air, Fisher said. Electricity that does communicate between pins means it’s traveling through solid ground. Electricity that moves with very little resistance means it’s traveling through water.
Cavers discovered underground pools of water when they explored the mine.
If there's a void in the median of the highway and on either side of it, it means the void likely continues underneath the highway, Fisher said. To confirm that, his team needs to drill into the pavement until it can place pins in the ground underneath the road.
“We believe it will be our best option for reliable data on these voids,” Sandal said of the electrical resistivity method.
Sandal said this method was successfully used to look for mining issues before Terry Peak Road in Lawrence County was re-constructed.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
