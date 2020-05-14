Rapid City company to study safety of I-90 near Black Hawk mine

“It’s a method by which electric current is introduced into the ground and variations in the resistive property of the soil are measured in two dimensions,” he said. What we measure “can indicate voids, either water-filled or air-filled voids.”

The “whole purpose” is to determine the stability of the highway, Fisher said. It's unclear what DOT would do if the study finds unstable ground under the interstate.

Fisher said his team will insert metal pins into the earth in the highway median and on both sides of the highway and exit ramp. They then insert low-voltage electricity into the pins and measure how they communicate with each other.

Electricity failing to communicate between pins means there is an underground void since electricity can’t travel through air, Fisher said. Electricity that does communicate between pins means it’s traveling through solid ground. Electricity that moves with very little resistance means it’s traveling through water.

Cavers discovered underground pools of water when they explored the mine.