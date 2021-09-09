Rapid City considers giving employees $125 to get COVID-19 vaccination

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allender said the city would like 200 additional employees to get vaccinated. In the email to the council, he said the 200 new vaccinations would use about $25,000 from the federal funds. He said it is unknown if employees were vaccinated before March 3, but if so, the incentive could be funded from their department’s budget.

Allender said Thursday he’s received positive responses from some council members. He also said this would be separate from the potential COVID-19 hazard pay for all city employees that was discussed at the Tuesday city council meeting.

Council members acknowledged the discussion during the meeting to give city employees the hazard pay but were unable to take action since it was on the agenda as discussion. This followed the council voting to give public safety employees a one-time COVID-19 hazard pay bonus of $1,000 in early August.

He said he and city department directors have discussed how to enhance safety and a healthy workforce. He said the city has limited the number of attendees in meeting rooms and encouraged departments to put plexiglass shields back up if they’ve taken them down.

Stroot said this is not a mandatory program, a condition of employment or a mandate.