Rapid City considers giving employees $125 to get COVID-19 vaccination

City employees could receive $125 for getting the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15.
Mayor Steve Allender told the Journal on Thursday that he sent an email to the Rapid City Council about the program on Wednesday that would use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city received about half of its $13 million from the federal government this year to be distributed to organizations hurt by the pandemic.
“The cost is very reasonable,” Allender said. “The cost would be less than one person being hospitalized.”
The program would be for both full- and part-time city employees. Human Resources Director Nick Stroot said the program would be retroactive for those employees who have already been vaccinated.
Stroot said the city hasn’t taken a vaccine survey and is unsure how many employees are vaccinated. He said they also don’t keep track of how many employees have had COVID-19.
He said if they assume the number of Rapid City employees that are vaccinated is around the same percentage as Pennington County, it’d be about 40% of employees vaccinated. The city has about 1,000 employees.
Allender said the city would like 200 additional employees to get vaccinated. In the email to the council, he said the 200 new vaccinations would use about $25,000 from the federal funds. He said it is unknown if employees were vaccinated before March 3, but if so, the incentive could be funded from their department’s budget.
Allender said Thursday he’s received positive responses from some council members. He also said this would be separate from the potential COVID-19 hazard pay for all city employees that was discussed at the Tuesday city council meeting.
Council members acknowledged the discussion during the meeting to give city employees the hazard pay but were unable to take action since it was on the agenda as discussion. This followed the council voting to give public safety employees a one-time COVID-19 hazard pay bonus of $1,000 in early August.
He said he and city department directors have discussed how to enhance safety and a healthy workforce. He said the city has limited the number of attendees in meeting rooms and encouraged departments to put plexiglass shields back up if they’ve taken them down.
Stroot said this is not a mandatory program, a condition of employment or a mandate.
“We looked in our toolbox and said, ‘Are we utilizing all the tools that we have to keep our employees healthy?’” Stroot said. “This seemed to be the one that’s worth exploring.”
During the Journal’s Thursday City Beat program, Allender said there is no mask mandate in City Hall.
In the letter to the council, Allender said city employees are already eligible for a $100 wellness incentive payment. Employees qualify if they complete a physical examination and pledge to avoid smoking, excessive drinking, riding in a car without a seat belt and other behaviors. Police and fire employees are excluded from the standard wellness benefit.
