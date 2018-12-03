City officials in Rapid City and Summerset are looking into connecting Summerset’s sewer system to Rapid City’s.
At today's Rapid City Council meeting, the board will consider an agreement committing the city to participate in a joint study to evaluate the technical and economic impacts of providing sanitary sewer service to Summerset.
Significant capital improvements are needed at the Summerset wastewater-treatment plant in the near term and both cities see a potential benefit if Rapid City provided collection and treatment at one facility, according to city documents.
The Council will also consider a request to authorize city staff to seek proposals from engineer firms for the feasibility study. Both cities would split the cost of the study, estimated at $60,000.
The study is expected to evaluate potential locations for sanitary sewer connections, the capacity of Rapid City’s collection system, and the cost of the necessary infrastructure improvements and cost of service.