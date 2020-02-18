Rapid City continues state Science Bowl dominance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Steinken said the program receives a lot of support from the school and the administration in the district. He said his team is excited about going to the national competition.

"We know it will be tough," Steinken said. "About eight or 10 teams compete in round robins in the first mornings at nationals. We hope to survive that and continue to the later rounds."

Surprisingly, Stevens coach Michael Grizzaffi said his team wasn't disappointed to see the school's five-year streak end.

"We have some younger students and only graduate two seniors," Grizzaffi said. "We didn't have high expectations this year. We were really glad Central won it. We will come back as a strong team again next year."

The Stevens team includes Megan Zhu, Matthew Clutter, Taylor Wolff and Benett Outland.

Griffazzi said he enjoys coaching the science bowl team.

"It's fun working with students who are trying to get into Cal Tech, MIT or even the School of Mines here," he said. "Students from both schools work really hard and it shows in how they have competed the last several years."

