Rapid City continues state Science Bowl dominance

Since 2013, a team from Rapid City has won the South Dakota State Science Bowl competition. The legacy continued this year when Rapid City Central claimed the championship and Rapid City Stevens placing second.
In 2013 and 2014, Central won the title. For the next five years, Stevens captured the championship. This year, Central coach Sam Steinken and team members Garrett Warbis, Alex Heindel, Mason Harvison, and Sevyn Leombruno traveled to Huron and brought the first place trophy back to Rapid City.
The four seniors have been working toward this goal and now will compete at the National Championship in Chevy Chase, Md., April 30-May 4.
“The fact that a Rapid City school has won the state Science Bowl championship every single year for the past eight years shows that we have talented, dedicated science teachers and engaged students," Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon said Monday. "I am so proud of these students and the staff members who have helped them achieve this wonderful accomplishment.”
The students who make the team have to possess a great deal of knowledge on a wide range of topics. The high school question categories are biology, chemistry, earth and space science, energy, mathematics and physics.
Heindel, the captain of the Central team, also came home with a little spending money. He won a $100 prize for correctly answering the second most questions as an individual at the state tournament.
Steinken said the program receives a lot of support from the school and the administration in the district. He said his team is excited about going to the national competition.
"We know it will be tough," Steinken said. "About eight or 10 teams compete in round robins in the first mornings at nationals. We hope to survive that and continue to the later rounds."
Surprisingly, Stevens coach Michael Grizzaffi said his team wasn't disappointed to see the school's five-year streak end.
"We have some younger students and only graduate two seniors," Grizzaffi said. "We didn't have high expectations this year. We were really glad Central won it. We will come back as a strong team again next year."
The Stevens team includes Megan Zhu, Matthew Clutter, Taylor Wolff and Benett Outland.
Griffazzi said he enjoys coaching the science bowl team.
"It's fun working with students who are trying to get into Cal Tech, MIT or even the School of Mines here," he said. "Students from both schools work really hard and it shows in how they have competed the last several years."