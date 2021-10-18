Rapid City Council allocates $20 million in surplus funds

Fire Station One will grow to 40,000 square feet following the Rapid City Council's approval Monday night to allocate $15 million to the project.
The council approved the $15,035,000 with a 7-2 vote as part of the $20 million in surplus funds. Council members Bill Evans and John Roberts voted no. Council member Ron Weifenbach was absent from the meeting.
Eight city department directors presented project proposals to the council at a May 10 special meeting, which initially included a $10 million request for renovations to Fire Station One.
The request increased to $15 million in August. Fire Chief Jason Culberson said the $10 million was a "guesstimate" based on a 2016 study and costs of building materials increased since the May proposal.
Eight council members discussed the allocation at a Sept. 27 working session where other department directors advocated to use funds for the renovation.
Council member Jason Salamun said Monday night that it was a good reminder for the city to take care of essential needs.
"I actually think this is a win-win for Rapid City," he said. "Not only do we get to take care of some essential public service needs that we have, but we also relieve pressure off of our CIP budget, which is used to fund infrastructure projects."
Council member Bill Evans said he voted no because he doesn't agree with the funding mechanism. The money comes from the surplus in undesignated funds.
The council also voted to allocate $1.5 million for a fire training tower and southwest police precinct each. The precinct would cost $1.8 million total, part of which would be used to purchase the Security First building at Sheridan Lake Road and Catron Boulevard.
Fire Chief Jason Culberson said the fire training tower was taken down in 2017 after BestGen purchased the Western Dakota Tech property. He said they have a 99-year lease agreement to have the tower on the property. He said the $1.5 million will be a front for the money to build the tower.
The Public Safety Radios project will receive $1 million while street projects will receive $765,000 and IT equipment will receive $200,000.
Other pitched projects included $2 million for the Opportunity Capture Fund, $1,496,833 for reimbursement for four of five water treatment membrane modules, $300,000 for the Library's "bookmobile" project, $1,056,260 for a hanging scoreboard at the Summit Arena, $250,000 to demolish an Adams Street building, and $1.75 million for a machine shop and adding 200-300 parking spots to The Monument.
Human Resources Director Nick Stroot proposed COVID-19 bonuses for city employees. The council voted at previous meetings that first responders would receive $1,000 bonuses and all other city employees received $500.
During the meeting, the council approved the second reading of the ordinance to update the video lottery machine placement 8-1 with Council member Pat Jones voting no.
