Rapid City Council allocates $20 million in surplus funds

"I actually think this is a win-win for Rapid City," he said. "Not only do we get to take care of some essential public service needs that we have, but we also relieve pressure off of our CIP budget, which is used to fund infrastructure projects."

Council member Bill Evans said he voted no because he doesn't agree with the funding mechanism. The money comes from the surplus in undesignated funds.

The council also voted to allocate $1.5 million for a fire training tower and southwest police precinct each. The precinct would cost $1.8 million total, part of which would be used to purchase the Security First building at Sheridan Lake Road and Catron Boulevard.

Fire Chief Jason Culberson said the fire training tower was taken down in 2017 after BestGen purchased the Western Dakota Tech property. He said they have a 99-year lease agreement to have the tower on the property. He said the $1.5 million will be a front for the money to build the tower.

The Public Safety Radios project will receive $1 million while street projects will receive $765,000 and IT equipment will receive $200,000.