Rapid City Council announces plan to hold closed monthly 'retreats'

“So often it’s in the fishbowl of the council meeting and the working session, this is an opportunity for them to throw ideas, idea exchanges, that sort of thing in an informal way in an informal setting,” he said.

Armstrong said the meetings are a work in progress since Friday’s was the first one, but the idea is to encourage a more "open discussion" among council members that can currently occur.

“It’s hard to have an open discussion like that from the dais, with the television on because we don’t want little sound bites or phrases being taken out of context,” she said. “We just want to be open and honest with one another, see what we can do better. You’re always trying to tweak that finely tuned machine and one council member can’t do it alone. We need to move forward together but we need everybody’s input.”

Armstrong said these meetings will be a healthy discussion on an important topic that impacts the community.

“Through challenging or difficult decisions or discussions, that’s where you get change, or validation that we’re doing something right, or maybe there’s an opportunity where we can do things better individually or as a council,” she said.