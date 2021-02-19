Rapid City Council announces plan to hold closed monthly 'retreats'

An announcement Friday that the Rapid City Council intends to hold monthly closed meetings or retreats violates the state's Open Meetings Law, a South Dakota Newspaper Association official said.
Council President Laura Armstrong informed the media of the plan before the inaugural “retreat” on Friday.
“Sometimes during meetings we just don’t have that time to really get into the weeds and talk about it,” she said. “I just love the fact that it’s not very regimented and that we are going to get peoples’ different ideas and see how we can move forward.”
The city announced Tuesday that there may be a quorum of the council at Friday's meeting although no action would be taken. The council was scheduled to meet to discuss general council and code of conduct protocols from 3-5 p.m. in the third-floor training room of City Hall.
Armstrong said Friday the council wants to streamline the meetings to help them get more organized. She said they need more communication and this would allow a free-flowing dialogue.
David Bordewyk, executive director of the South Dakota Newspaper Association, said the South Dakota Open Meetings Law applies if a quorum of a board is meeting to discuss business related to the board or the entity it represents.
“It’s a no-brainer Open Meeting Law applies,” Bordewyk said. “To say it doesn’t skirts the specifics of the law and the intent of the Open Meetings Law.”
South Dakota Codified Law 1-25-1 states that “official meetings of the state and its political subdivisions are open to the public unless a specific law is cited by the state or the political subdivision to close the official meeting to the public.”
Public bodies should reserve a period of public comment at “every regularly scheduled official meeting” limited by the body’s discretion. Public comment is not required at meetings held for the sole purpose of inaugurations, swearing in elected officials, or presentation of an annual report.
A violation of the law is a Class 2 misdemeanor.
“Political subdivisions” are required to issue public notice with a proposed agenda that is “visible, readable, and accessible” for at least 24 hours before the meeting. The agenda should be posted at least 72 hours before the meeting, not including Saturday, Sunday or legal holidays.
City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the city will share the purpose of the meetings and that they’re not trying to shut anyone out of them.
“So often it’s in the fishbowl of the council meeting and the working session, this is an opportunity for them to throw ideas, idea exchanges, that sort of thing in an informal way in an informal setting,” he said.
Armstrong said the meetings are a work in progress since Friday’s was the first one, but the idea is to encourage a more "open discussion" among council members that can currently occur.
“It’s hard to have an open discussion like that from the dais, with the television on because we don’t want little sound bites or phrases being taken out of context,” she said. “We just want to be open and honest with one another, see what we can do better. You’re always trying to tweak that finely tuned machine and one council member can’t do it alone. We need to move forward together but we need everybody’s input.”
Armstrong said these meetings will be a healthy discussion on an important topic that impacts the community.
“Through challenging or difficult decisions or discussions, that’s where you get change, or validation that we’re doing something right, or maybe there’s an opportunity where we can do things better individually or as a council,” she said.
Shoemaker said the city issued a quorum notice on Friday’s retreat, included the specifics of the purpose of the meeting to the media, and that it was open to media and public.
“Certainly, we weren’t going to bar media or the public from the meeting if they showed up and wanted to attend,” he said.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —