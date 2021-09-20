Rapid City Council approves $500 bonuses for some city employees

After two failed motions by the Rapid City Council Monday, 430 city employees will receive $500 in COVID-19 bonuses.

The Rapid City Council voted 6-4 to approve the bonuses for non-public safety employees who worked during the pandemic in 2020. Council members Greg Strommen, Lance Lehmann, John Roberts and Bill Evans voted no on the item.

The bonus will total $244,347.50 for the employees and includes wages, FICA, Medicare and retirement.

Council member Ritchie Nordstrom substituted the original $500 item for a $1,000 bonus, but the item failed 6-4 with council members Darla Drew, Laura Armstrong, Pat Jones and Nordstrom voting in favor of the item.

Nordstrom said he recommended the $1,000 because he was concerned non-public safety employees would feel like second-class city employees.

"I don’t want to segregate or put a group of employees who work for us and do a great job," in a different group, he said.

The second motion, which was to give $500 to non-public safety employees and $1,000 for Rapid Transit bus drivers, failed 6-4 with Armstrong, Jason Salamun, Drew and Ron Weifenbach voting in favor of it.