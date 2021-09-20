Rapid City Council approves $500 bonuses for some city employees

After two failed motions by the Rapid City Council Monday, 430 city employees will receive $500 in COVID-19 bonuses.
The Rapid City Council voted 6-4 to approve the bonuses for non-public safety employees who worked during the pandemic in 2020. Council members Greg Strommen, Lance Lehmann, John Roberts and Bill Evans voted no on the item.
The bonus will total $244,347.50 for the employees and includes wages, FICA, Medicare and retirement.
Council member Ritchie Nordstrom substituted the original $500 item for a $1,000 bonus, but the item failed 6-4 with council members Darla Drew, Laura Armstrong, Pat Jones and Nordstrom voting in favor of the item.
Nordstrom said he recommended the $1,000 because he was concerned non-public safety employees would feel like second-class city employees.
"I don’t want to segregate or put a group of employees who work for us and do a great job," in a different group, he said.
The second motion, which was to give $500 to non-public safety employees and $1,000 for Rapid Transit bus drivers, failed 6-4 with Armstrong, Jason Salamun, Drew and Ron Weifenbach voting in favor of it.
City Human Resources Director Nick Stroot originally proposed COVID-19 hazard pay at the special May 10 council meeting for employees who worked in 2020 during the pandemic. The meeting was scheduled to discuss possible projects to allocate $20 million in surplus funding.
Stroot proposed the pay for 770 employees with public safety employees receiving $1,000 and all others would receive $500 for a total of $619,000.
The council approved COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses 6-2 for police and fire department employees for $1,000 at the Aug. 2 meeting. Nordstrom and Lehmann voted no on the item.
The public safety bonus was brought forward by Salamun who responded to a letter from Fire Chief Jason Culberson and Police Chief Don Hedrick.
Stroot said that letter, which was dated July 8, to follow-up on his own request for pay for city employees.
He wrote his own letter to the council dated Sept. 16 that said other department directors and employees have written to the council requesting bonus pay as well.
