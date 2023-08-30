In a pivotal Special City Council meeting, the Rapid City Council voted eight-to-one Monday night to approve the first reading of Mayor Jason Salamun's proposed 2024 city budget, which totals $261,314,085. The decision followed a series of discussions that focused on both fiscal uncertainties and the community's commitment to vital programs.

During the meeting, the Council authorized two significant amendments to the proposed budget. The first change involved reallocating $60,000 from the planned $360,000 budget for Journey On and transferring it to the $75,000 allocation designated for Volunteers of America. The second adjustment saw $50,000 being moved from the intended $150,000 City Council Contingency fund to restore funding for Early Childhood Connections.

However, the approved changes did not come without a measure of hesitation and debate among the Council members, some of whom are new to their positions. Council member Rod Pettigrew expressed reservations about the swift decision-making process, advocating for a more comprehensive discussion.

"Being new to the council and being presented this 200-page document I think we just covered a week ago is overwhelming," Pettigrew stated.

He stressed the importance of thoroughly understanding the budget's nuances before moving forward.

Pettigrew's sentiment resonated with other Council members, who emphasized the weight of their decisions in managing public funds.

"My father told me many times when a businessman serves on a committee, he's no longer a good businessman, because he's spending other people's money and not his own. And I take that seriously," Pettigrew added, underscoring the gravity of their role in fiscal matters.

Time constraints in budget approval process

Finance Director Daniel Ainslie addressed the time constraints associated with budget approval, particularly the property tax portion. Ainslie stressed the importance of adhering to legal timelines, noting that the budget must be approved by September 30. Modifications after the second reading could lead to additional notice periods, potentially complicating the process. City Attorney Joel Landeen further elaborated, highlighting the significance of deadlines and the implications of last-minute changes.

Despite these time constraints, the Council recognized the need for a thorough decision-making process.

"You're not saying this is the budget...there's generally always changes between first reading and second reading," Landeen explained, emphasizing the ongoing nature of budget refinement.

After discussion on time constraints, Council members agreed to proceed with the first reading of the budget for a smoother approval process.

Early Childhood Connections requests to be added back into the budget

During the general public comment portion of the Council meeting, Autumn Gregory, director of Early Childhood Connections, appealed for the inclusion of her organization in the budget. Connections had received $50,000 in the previous year’s budget. She detailed the group's role in providing quality early education to families in need and highlighted its positive impact on the community.

"Investing in Starting Strong [a program of Early Childhood Connections] is one of the building blocks at the foundation of a strong and vibrant community," Gregory said, citing research that showed substantial returns on investment in early education.

Mayor Jason Salamun responded to Early Childhood Connection's exclusion from the initial budget, acknowledging a communication lapse.

"To be quite honest with you, the requests were sent prior to me taking office. I did not see that request from them. And I received an email from them letting them know and it was too late, out of my hands," Salamun explained.

He assured the Council that his decision was not a reflection of Early Childhood's value, but rather a procedural limitation and explained how he encouraged them to speak in front of the Council.

Philosophical debate: Authorized increase in property tax revenue

A substantial portion of the meeting was dedicated to discussing agenda item two, which concerned the approval of Resolution 2023-076 — Intent to take the statutory authorized increase in property tax revenue for the 2024 fiscal year.

Finance Director Daniel Ainslie provided insights into the philosophical debate surrounding the matter. He highlighted the differences in perspectives across cities and stressed the limitations imposed by the consumer price index (CPI), capped at 3%, set by the state.

Ainslie emphasized the long-term implications of not utilizing the authorized increase, citing potential ramifications for decades to come.

"If you do not take that CPI increase, that does not only affect that 2024 year, it will also affect every year going forward until the state's tax system is revamped," Ainslie said.

He underscored the complexity of the decision, which extends beyond the current year and impacts the community's financial stability.

Mayor Jason Salamun contributed to the discussion, recognizing the challenges posed by inflation rates exceeding the CPI of 3%.

"Your decision on this does have an impact to the service levels in the future," Salamun remarked.

He stressed the importance of the decision, acknowledging the city's reliance on property tax revenue as a funding mechanism and the compounding nature of budgetary choices over time.

Amid debate, adjustments were made

Councilman Lance Lehmann proposed amendments to the budget, shifting funds from Journey On to Volunteers of America and from City Council Contingency to Early Childhood Connections.

Lehmann explained his rationale, stating, "I'd like to make the two changes. Motion to decrease the Journey On funding by $60,000 and move that to the VOA funding line item...I'd also like to decrease the Council Contingency by $50,000 and put it into the Early Childhood Connections line item."

The Council approved these amendments.

The approved changes set the stage for a special session scheduled for Sept. 5. The session, taking place at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers, will precede the Council's regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to engage in these sessions, contributing to the city's decision-making process.