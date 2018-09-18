Budget reductions to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission and other area organizations and city departments were formally approved Monday night when the Rapid City Council passed the city’s 2019 budget for the final time.
The vote, 6-4, saw Alderwomen Darla Drew, Lisa Modrick and Laura Armstrong and Alderman Ritchie Nordstrom in opposition and came after a bevy of substitute motions were made, amended, and rescinded, and voting on one particular motion failed. That motion, which failed 8-2 — Armstrong and Modrick voted yes — was to reinstate $70,625 to the Mission and $4,375 to the Humane Society of the Black Hills. Per the motion, the additional $75,000 in expenditures would then be recouped from the revenue that Mayor Steve Allender’s proposed building-permit fee hikes were estimated to raise for the city in 2019, $203,000, but were rejected by the council on Aug. 28.
Ultimately, the council was reluctant to support that motion or any other motions rejecting cuts until the city identified a revenue source to cover the increased expenditures.
Council President Amanda Scott said it would be “insincere” to grant the Mission and others funding that could potentially be rescinded if the council were unable to identify another revenue source or if they reconsidered the building-permit fee issue and again opposed raising fees.
Nonetheless, judging by Monday night’s discussion, it appeared there was support for bringing the building-permit fee discussion back to the council soon for more debate. Under the proposal, the city would have created a flat building-permit rate of $5.50 per $1,000 of a home’s valuation. If fee hikes are approved by Dec. 31, the city can institute the hikes and alter the 2019 budget accordingly.
The proposed fee hikes and approved budget were the brainchild of Allender, who acknowledged the difficulty of finding cuts that would not affect fundamental city services.
“I felt like I was backed into a corner,” he said from the dais following the council’s decision, referencing the council's opposition to the building-permit fee hikes and subsequent direction to the mayor for him to find an additional $203,000 to cut. “I didn’t want to go there, but that’s where we had to go. It’s not a great year.”
Earlier, Alderman Steve Laurenti accused Allender of cherry-picking certain organizations like the Mission to cut so that the council would feel pressured to reconsider the building-permit hikes to avoid such cuts.
“This is by design to try to strike particular motions that we’re seeing tonight,” Laurenti said. “It is disgusting.”
Others, like Drew, Armstrong and Modrick, said they believed the city’s building industry could take the increased building-permit fee costs, while those affected by budget reductions to the Mission, Rapid City’s and western South Dakota’s only homeless shelter, could not.
“Those that can pay, it’s not happy, it’s not wonderful, I don’t want to pay more, but if you can, you should,” Drew said. “Don’t put this burden on our least-able-to-pay citizens.”
“The cry for the need is advancing,” Modrick added. “The needs are growing.”
Later in the meeting, the council unanimously approved a set of deadlines for Kent Hagg and his Freeland Ranch Community development to meet as Hagg tries to successfully build and fill 24 rental units with tenants on an 1-acre plot north of Rushmore Crossing by July 2020. The project has received over $195,000 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money and must fill at least 51 percent of the completed units with low-income persons to fulfill the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirements for the funds. The first deadline, to extend an irrevocable letter of credit to the city for $120,000, was pushed back two weeks from a city committee’s recommendation of Oct. 1 to Oct. 15.
If Hagg misses any of the next two deadlines — completion of the city’s platting, rezoning and planned development processes by March 1, 2019, and a secured funding source by May 1— the city will revoke its CDBG funding and search for another eligible community project that can be completed by July 2020 to fund.
Per HUD laws, if the July 2020 deadline is missed, HUD will deduct $195,000 from future CDBG awards to the city, which received about $430,000 from HUD in 2017 and 2018. Hagg has stated that he believes he can have at least 12 units completed and seven occupied by low-income individuals or families by the deadline.